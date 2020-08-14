Thursday's golf: Stewart Hagestad advances to US Amateur quarterfinals

The Detroit News

Bandon, Ore. – Stewart Hagestad advanced to the U.S. Amateur quarterfinals, winning two matches Thursday at windy Bandon Dunes.

Hagestad, the 2016 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion from Newport Beach, California, beat Spencer Tibbits 3 and 1 in the morning and topped Harrison Ott 4 and 3 in the afternoon. Hagestad set up a quarterfinal match with Tyler Strafaci, a 1-up winner over Segundo Oliva Pinto in the round of 32.

“I consider myself a pretty darned good wedge player,” Hagestad said. “My short irons and wedges I feel like I’m just as good as any of them. If I putt well, then I feel like I’m a tough out.”

For the first time since 2004, all eight quarterfinalists are American.

The 29-year-old Hagestad is trying to move from 15th into the top seven in the World Amateur Golf Ranking to gain a U.S. Open exemption. He’s also pushing to make a third consecutive U.S. Walker Cup team.

In the other upper-bracket quarterfinal, Aman Gupta will face Michael Thorbjornsen. In the round of 32, Gupta beat Sam Bennett 5 and 3, and Thorbjornsen edged Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira 3 and 2.

The 18-year-old Thorbjornsen, from Wellesley, Massachusetts, won the 2018 U.S. Junior.

In the lower bracket, Philip Barbaree will play Matthew Sharpstene, and Cameron Sisk will meet Charles Osborne. In the round of 32, Barbaree beat William Mouw 3 and 1, Sharpstene topped Davis Chatfield 4 and 3, Sisk beat Davis Lamb 5 and 3, and Osborne routed Carson Lundell 7 and 5.

Barbaree won the 2015 U.S. Junior.

“Well, it means a lot,” said Barbaree, a rising senior at LSU. “I’ve had a pretty good USGA record, and this probably being my last Amateur will be icing on the cake.”

“It was really windy out there,” said Thornbjornsen, who last year at Pebble Beach became the second-youngest golfer to make a cut in a U.S. Open since World War II. “It was playing really tough out there.”

No roars at Augusta as Masters to be played without fans

The Masters, known as much for the roars as the raw beauty of Augusta National, will be on mute this year. The club decided Wednesday there will be no spectators.

That means all three majors in this year of COVID-19 will not have fans, and the silence figures to be most deafening at Augusta National when the Masters is played Nov. 12-15.

From the opening holes down to Amen Corner all the way through the back nine, players can often figure out what’s happening with others just by listening. That will be missing this year, along with the azalea and dogwood blooms from having to move it from April.

“Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome,” club chairman Fred Ridley said.

Considered in some circles to be the cathedral of golf, Augusta National now will sound like one.

Levy tests positive for coronavirus at Celtic Classic

Alexander Levy became the first golfer to test positive for the coronavirus at a European Tour event and was one of two French players withdrawn on the opening day of the Celtic Classic on Thursday.

Thomas Pieters shot a 7-under 64 in his first competitive round in five months to take the lead on the latest stop of the tour’s six-week U.K. Swing, but the bigger talking point came off the course.

Levy came into contact last weekend with a friend in France who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, the tour said in a statement.

When Levy arrived at Welsh tournament venue Celtic Manor Resort, he tested negative. He was told to self-isolate for 14 days and has since returned a positive result in a retest.

Hours later, officials said Romain Wattel had been identified as having had contact with Levy in Wales after the tour and local health authorities used track and trace. He was also retested and returned a negative result, as did Levy’s caddie.

Still, Wattel had to withdraw because of local health guidelines.

Varner III, Hoge, Sloan share Wyndham lead tied at 62

Harold Varner III, Tom Hoge and Roger Sloan each shot 8-under 62 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour’s final regular-season event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Varner started the go-low parade at at Sedgefield Country Club with an eight-birdie, no-bogey round that matched his career best on the PGA Tour

Hoge and Sloan, playing together, followed suit later in the round, Hoge also matched his career low on tour, while Sloan’s score set his personal best.

There were 33 players on the course who had not finished when the round was suspended due to bad weather.

Steve Stricker tied for lead in Senior Players Championship

Steve Stricker birdied the final hole for a 2-under 68 and a share of the lead Thursday in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the PGA Tour Champions’ first major of the season.

“Didn’t hit it all that good, though. I scraped it around, got it up-and-down a lot,” Stricker said. “But a good score certainly.”

Jerry Kelly, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Wes Short Jr. and Rod Pampling joined Stricker atop the leaderboard on Firestone Country Club’s South Course, the longtime site of a PGA Tour event and later a World Golf Championship tournament.

“I have fond memory here.” Jimenez said. “I played many, many times WGC tournament here on this golf course. … The golf course is fast and is a nice way to play the golf course.”

Stricker had three birdies and a bogey.

“You’re rewarded when you hit good shots and you’re not when you hit bad ones,” the U.S. Ryder Cup captain said. “So it’s a fair course right in front of you.”

Paul Broadhurst was the only other player to break par, shooting 69.

Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer were at even-par 70 with Duffy Waldorf, Robert Karlsson and Kenny Perry.

Ernie Els topped the group at 71. Charles Schwab Cup leader Brett Quigley and Vijay Singh shot 73, and defending champion Retief Goosen opened with a 75.