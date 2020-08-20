Legendary Detroit News golf writer Vartan Kupelian dies

Vartan Kupelian, a long-time Detroit News reporter who spent decades as one of the most respected golf writers in the country and who figured he had covered 168 major championship during his career, died Thursday. He was 73.

His friend, George Eichorn, confirmed Kupelian's death to The Detroit News. He had been battling heart and diabetes complications for some time, Eichorn said.

Kupelian underwent quadruble-bypass surgery in May 2017.

Kupelian was born in Germany before moving to Michigan at a young age. He graduated from Highland Park High School, where he lettered in basketball and played golf ("but not very well"), and earned his degree from Wayne State, where he commuted to via bus every day, before landing a job at The News — and quickly rising to Detroit Red Wings beat writer.

Hockey was Kupelian's first specialized beat, but wasn't his last.

In 1994, he became The Detroit News' golf writer, succeeding Jack Berry — 21 years after Kupelian covered his first golf major, Johnny Miller's legendary win at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Among the majors he covered were two U.S. Opens at Oakland Hills, Andy North's win in 1985 and Steve Jones' in 1996, as well as the Ryder Cup, also at Oakland Hills, a European rout over the U.S. in 2004. He also covered three PGA Championships at Oakland Hills, won by Gary Player, David Graham and Padraig Harrington. Among his most memorable majors in Michigan was the 1991 U.S. Senior Open, when Jack Nicklaus outdueled Chi Chi Rodriguez. That ended in a playoff.

"Chi Chi was the perfect foil, who said things like, 'I'm a little mouse and he's a big bear, what chance do I have?'" Kupelian told The News last summer, for a story about the PGA Tour's long-anticipated return to Michigan with the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. "Any time Jack wins, it's historic."

In 2009, Kupelian began a two-year term as president of the Golf Writers Association of America. In 2014, he was elected to the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame, and won the Golf Association of Michigan's Distinguished Service Award.

Kupelian also covered five Olympics, as well as Super Bowls, Stanley Cup playoffs, the World Series and the NBA finals. He wrote on just about every sport for The News, and late in his run, he co-wrote a regular column with good friend and then-Lions beat writer, Mike O'Hara.

In all, he spent 38 years as a writer and columnist at The News.

After retiring from The News, Kupelian stayed in the golf-writing business, penning columns for PGATour.com as well as Masters.com. He also covered the 50-and-older Champions Tour, and throughout his career also covered the LPGA Tour and European Tour.

Kupelian, of Farmington Hills, wrote four books on golf, one on Tiger Woods, as well as historical texts on Oakland Hills and Red Run Golf Club in Royal Oak.

