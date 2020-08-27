Rocket Mortgage Classic launches online auction for charity

Detroit — The tournament is over, but the charity efforts keep playing through.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit's PGA Tour stop, has launched an online auction where golf fans can bid on an array of items and experiences, both big and small, with proceeds adding to the tournament's already impressive charity haul for 2020.

Among the featured items is a VIP golf experience with Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo, at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Fall Classic at Detroit Golf Club. The bidding for that starts at $12,500 and includes a foursome for golf (Izzo is your fifth), breakfast and lunch, a trip through the VIP gift suite (valued at $2,000), four RMC pin flags autographed by an array of PGA Tour pros, and more.

Other featured items include a Bermuda getaway, dinner for 10 by an executive chef, two badges and a hotel stay for the 2021 Masters, a playing spot in the 2021 RMC's Area 313 Challenge, a foursome at Detroit Golf Club, a Ferrari test-driving experience and stay in Italy, a Shinola watch and a variety of autographed memorabilia, including by 2020 champion Bryson DeChambeau.

The auction is live, and runs through Sept. 8, the day of the Fall Classic, which will be a scramble featuring DeChambeau, Tony Finau, former Lions and Packers guard T.J. Lang and other celebrities. The course is expected to feature the Sunday setup from this year's tournament in early July.

Rocket Mortgage Classic officials already have exceeded last year's charity haul of more than $1 million, despite this year's tournament being played without fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many corporate sponsors and others stepped up, most notably, the Wednesday charity exhibition featuring Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Harold Varner III and Wesley Bryan raising more than a half-million by itself — while starting a trend on the PGA Tour, with other tournaments holding their own version of the event as the PGA Tour continues to be without the pro-ams amid the pandemic.

The RMC refocused its charity efforts in 2021, with its "Changing the Course" initiative that pledges to end Detroit's digital divide by 2025.

A complete report on charity dollars raised for 2020 is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984