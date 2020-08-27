2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic again set for July 4 weekend

Detroit — Get ready for more fireworks at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The PGA Tour plans to hold the third annual stop at Detroit Golf Club over July 4 weekend for the second consecutive year, according to a source with knowledge of the Tour's schedule. The source requested anonymity because the PGA Tour hasn't yet revealed its 2021 portion of its 2020-21 wraparound schedule.

The 2021 tournament is scheduled to take place July 1-4, with practice rounds, and a pro-am and the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge — should fans be allowed again — set for June 28-30. Rocket Mortgage Classic and Quicken Loans officials wouldn't confirm any dates ahead of the PGA Tour's official announcement, which is expected in early September.

The placement on the schedule would appear to be good news for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, given it comes two weeks before the British Open. Many of the top PGA Tour pros prefer to not play the week directly before the British Open. It also will take place two weeks after the U.S. Open. A tournament held two weeks after one major and two weeks before another is considered a desired "sweet spot" by tournament directors.

The PGA Tour has released the 2020 portion of its 2020-21 schedule, starting with the Safeway Open in California in mid-September, and running through the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico in December. The 2020-21 PGA Tour schedule is going to be unique, given it will include six — and not the traditional four — majors, with the U.S. Open (September, Winged Foot, New York) and the Masters (November, Augusta) being moved back amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, there will be the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and British Open in the 2021 portion of the schedule.

The 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic originally was scheduled for May 28-31, but was pushed back to July 2-5 because of the pandemic. It was held without fans, with Bryson DeChambeau winning.

While the RMC carried on, the other marquee event set for Detroit that same weekend, the IndyCar Grand Prix on Belle Isle, was canceled rather than postponed. The Grand Prix plans to return for 2021, though dates haven't been revealed.

The inaugural RMC, in 2019, was held from June 27-30.

In the tournament's first two years of a four-year contract — a contract that is expected to be extended before players tee off in 2021 — some of the biggest names in golf have come to Detroit, including Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Jason Day and Rickie Fowler, among others. It was supposed to have Phil Mickelson in 2020, but the golf shutdown and subsequent shuffled scheduled forced him to change his plans. Tiger Woods hasn't yet played in Detroit.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984