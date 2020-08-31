Caledonia's Brett White takes two-shot lead into second round of Michigan Open

The Detroit News

Brett White of Caledonia shot 6-under 66 on The Bear course at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa on Monday to take the first-round lead at the Turtle Creek Casino Michigan Open.

White, 27, playing for the first time since May due to sciatic nerve issues, had a two-shot lead on Howell’s James Holley and Grand Rapids’ Ben VanScoyk. The mini-tour pros both finished 4-under 68.

White, who won the Nevada Open in the fall 201to mark his comeback from a debilitating brain infection three weeks ago, said he came back too soon in May from the sciatic issues.

“I’ve just rehabbed and practiced and feel good now, really good today,” said White, who golfed collegiately at Eastern Michigan. “I didn’t really make many mistakes out there. I got off to a bogey start (on No. 10) but stayed really patient knowing that there was going to be plenty of birdies out there.

“I hit it in the right spots. If I hit it on the green it was below the hole 15 feet. I missed some putts, but I made some, too. I did everything a little above average today and it all added up to a really good round.”

Six-time champion Scott Hebert of Traverse City Golf & Country Club and Ben Cook, the recent Michigan PGA Professional Champion from Yankee Springs Golf Course in Wayland, were among five golfers who shot 69 on a windy day, especially in the morning.

MICHIGAN OPEN LEADERBOARD

Grand Valley State University sophomore Charles DeLong of DeWitt, former Michigan State University golfer and amateur Michael Sharp of Okemos, and 2018 Michigan Amateur champion turned professional Beau Breault of Howell were the others.

Defending champion Eric Lilleboe of Okemos was the only golfer who shot 70 and 10 golfers shot 71.

The field of 156 golfers plays again Tuesday to determine a 36-hole cut to the low 70 scorers and ties before the final two rounds Wednesday and Thursday in the $115,000 state championship.