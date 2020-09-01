Holt's Julia Massa wins second GAM women's senior title at Hidden River

The Detroit News

Julie Massa of Holt birdied No. 18 to shoot a final-round 75 for 148 total and won the 24th Golf Association Michigan Women’s Senior Championship Tuesday at Hidden River Golf Club in Brutus.

It was the second women’s senior title for Massa, who won her first in 2017 at Hidden River. She is set to be inducted into the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame next spring.

The five-time GAM Senior Women’s Player of the Year held off a trio of challengers, winning by three strokes.

Shelly Weiss, the 2018 champion, and two-time champion Terry Delcamp finished second at 151. Weiss closed with a 74 and Delcamp a 78. Five-time champion Joan Garety was next at 152 with a final 75.

Lori Schlicher of Lewiston shot 73 to rally and finish at 153 in fifth place, and another two-time former champion, Barb Schmid of Grand Rapids, was sixth at 155 with a 79.

Massa said her game wasn’t 100 percent coming to Hidden River, but things worked out over the two days.

“At times I hit some great shots and at times I made mistakes out there but I seemed to putt pretty decent both days and made some birdies to help,” she said.