Caledonia's Brett White aiming for wire-to-wire win at Michigan Open

The Detroit News

Acme — Brett White is one day from a wire-to-wire win at the Michigan Open.

White, a left-hander from Caledonia in west Michigan, shot a 1-under 71 and was at 9 under for a one-shot lead on The Bear course at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.

White has led after each of the first three rounds.

"I’ve never led a tournament wire-to-wire yet, but I’ll go out tomorrow and do it,” said White, 27.

A shot back was Chad Kurmel, 49, a teaching pro from Forest Akers at Michigan State in East Lansing. He shot a 5-under 67 on Wednesday.

Three back were defending champion Eric Lilleboe (71) of Okemos and 2020 Michigan PGA Professional champion Ben Cook (73) of Wayland. Cook played in the PGA Championship last month.

White played steady in the wind Wednesday, with nine consecutive pars to finish his round.

“I picked a little bit more conservative targets with the wind,” he said. "I had a lot of stress-free pars so I’ll take that out there on a windy day. Hope (the putts) drop tomorrow.”

The final round is Thursday, with a record $115,000 purse on the line. The winner receives $16,000.