Caledonia’s Brett White is wire-to-wire winner of Michigan Open

The Detroit News

Brett White of Caledonia shot a 3-under 69 on Thursday to become a wire-to-wire winner of the Turtle Creek Casino Michigan Open at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.

White, 27, a mini-tour professional, finished with a 12-under total on The Bear course for a five-shot victory and a $16,000 first-place check.

With rounds of 66, 70, 71 and 69, White was under par every day of the tournament.

“This is my sixth or seventh one I’ve played in and winning one, especially one here at The Bear, means so much,” he said. “I see the Michigan legends, their names on that plaque and now I’m part of that fraternity. That’s great.”

MICHIGAN OPEN FINAL SCORES

Alex Scott of Traverse City, a former Grand Valley State All-American, finished at 7-under 281 for second place and $11,000.

Tied for third at 4-under were Chad Kurmel, a teaching pro at Forest Akers at Michigan State University, and former MSU golfer Donnie Trosper of Canton.