'Blow up that ninth green': Son of '61 U.S. Open runner-up helping bring Oakland Hills up to par

Bloomfield Township — When Kye Goalby told his dad about his new job — working on the restoration of Oakland Hills' storied South course — Pops had one request.

"He mostly kept asking if we were going to blow up that ninth green," Kye said, with a chuckle. "'They're getting rid of that green, right?'

"All he wanted me to do was rip up that green."

At the 1961 U.S. Open, the fourth of sixth played at the club, Bob Goalby hit that green all four days, with a 2 iron. And he three-putted three out of the four days.

Goalby finished 2 over par, one shot back of the champion, Gene Littler.

Next year, Oakland Hills' $12.1-million renovation of the South, or "The Monster," as Ben Hogan famously called it, will be completed, and the course will be open right around the 80th anniversary of that 1961 major. The main goal of the restoration, approved overwhelmingly by the members (who are paying $10,000 a pop to see it through), is to get another major, preferably a seventh U.S. Open.

Interestingly, Goalby had never been to Oakland Hills before signing on for the project. But he had heard plenty about it. His cousin, Jay Haas, played in the U.S. Open there in 1996 (tied for 90th) and the PGA Championship in 2008 (cut), and Jay's son, Bill, was medalist at the 2002 U.S. Amateur. (Jay's brother, Jerry, was an accomplished amateur golfer, and played professionally for a while before becoming the head golf coach at Wake Forest.)

Then, of course, there was Goalby's dad, who also played the 1972 PGA Championship there, tied for 62nd.

"They played 36 holes on Saturday back then," Goalby said of the 1961 U.S. Open. "And I swear, I've heard about every shot he hit in both of those rounds. He's still pissed. 'I thought I won that tournament!'

"I do see a lot of golf courses, it's kind of a hobby, I'm on Golf magazine's ranking panels, and I've seen a lot of golf courses. And a lot of people I kind of trust said Oakland Hills really isn't worth the effort ... the reputation from the architecture geeks was it had kind of lost its way a little bit.

"When I got there, I was like, 'Holy crap!' It was not what I was expecting at all.

"The land is really cool."

Oakland Hills' South course opened in 1918, one of the legendary Donald Ross' signature courses. It hosted the Western Open in 1922, and got its first major, a U.S. Open, in 1924. It's hosted six U.S. Opens, three PGA Championships, two U.S. Senior Opens, two U.S. Amateurs and a Ryder Cup.

But it hasn't hosted a professional major since the 2008 PGA, and it's last U.S. Open was 1996.

The renovation focused on a couple key areas. They took out more than 100 trees to give the course most of its original look back, utilizing the natural terrain and swails. They took out about 40 bunkers, but the bunkers that survived and those that were added are much bigger, and come into play more for the best of the best. And they installed a weather system below each green, allowing for meticulous upkeep in extreme weather.

Goalby's responsibilities at Oakland Hills lie with the bunkers, and their shaping, along with Ryan Farrow and Blake Conant. He was a fine golfer in his own right growing up, playing at Wake Forest. But he saw up-close, with Jay and Bill Haas, what it took to make it at the elite levels of the game, and he didn't have the passion.

He quickly learned he had the passion for golf courses, though.

"I'm in the machine, building them all," he said of the bunkers. "I wasn't good enough at explaining to people how to get it right, so I started jumping on my machine in my mid-20s.

"They're huge. A few of them are some of the biggest bunkers I've ever been a part of, probably the biggest I've ever built that weren't on a site that was sand dunes."

Like Hanse mentioned earlier this month at Oakland Hills, the restoration was two-fold — make it tougher for the best players in the world, and make it more playable for the membership. The removal of the trees does both, as does the removal of some bunkers in front of the greens, allowing for more run-ups for the members.

Goalby called it more of a "thinking" course now, a more strategic track. A member of golf-rankings panels, he expects Hanse and design partner Jim Wagner's renovation to bump Oakland Hills up — reversing a trend that has seen the club steadily dip over the past several decades. Golf magazine had Oakland Hills South ranked 72nd in it's world top-100 list in 2019, down from 28th in 2009, 25th in 1999 and 18th in 1989.

This is the fourth major renovation at Oakland Hills, following Ross' original design, and touch-ups by Robert Trent Jones and Rees Jones. The work of the Joneses has been mostly undone, with Ross' work coming back to life, thanks to great historical archive photos kept by the club over the years. A big find was a program from the 1929 U.S. Women's Amateur, which included many aerial photos.

"They were fantastic," Goalby said. "Gil hadn't seen those. He was happy they found that."

Those photographs helped, particularly, with the greens, allowing Hanse to move some slightly back to their original locations, while also expanding the wings of some greens — many of which decreased in size back in the 1970s when there were gasoline shortages and the grounds crew had to limit how much it mowed.

Alas, they didn't blow up the ninth hole at Bob Goalby's request.

And, so, Bob Goalby isn't known for his performance at the 1961 U.S. Open, but rather for the 1968 Masters, which he won after Roberto De Vicenzo infamously signed an incorrect scorecard after the final round. They don't joke about that much in the Goalby household (interestingly, Goalby and De Vicenzo would become friends and Champions Tour ambassadors), Kye said, though it's pretty darn cool to have a Masters champion as a father — even if Kye, now 56, doesn't remember much about that tournament.

"All I honesty remember is him coming home with the Green Jacket, and I remember running around the house with the Green Jacket dragging on the floor," said Kye Goalby, of St. Louis. "There was some cartoon called the 'Green Ghost,' and I was running around saying, 'I'm the Green Ghost!'

"Then he got a phone call from (Augusta National and Masters chairman) Clifford Roberts. He said, 'You're not allowed to take the jacket off-site,' and my dad said, 'Nobody told me.'

"He had to send it back the next day."

That rule has since changed.

But the ninth green at Oakland Hills remains.

