Cheboygan’s PJ Maybank III, Traverse City’s Anci Dy win GAM Junior Invitational

PJ Maybank III of Cheboygan and Anci Dy of Traverse City won the boy’s and girl’s overall titles in the Eighth Annual Golf Association of Michigan Junior Invitational Sunday at Forest Akers West Golf Course in Lansing.

Maybank, 15 and the Michigan Junior State Amateur Champion as well as GAM Junior Kickoff Champion earlier this summer, shot 2-under on the back nine in shooting a closing 1-under 71 for a 3-under 141 tournament total and the win by two shots.

Dy, 17, won her first tournament of the summer in the last GAM junior tournament of the summer by also shooting 2-under on the back nine in a final 71 for a 4-over 148 total and the win by two shots.

Champions were also determined in 15-and-under age group divisions.

Will Preston of Grand Rapids, who shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday, closed with a 77 for 143. The GAM 14-and-under Match Play Champion from earlier this summer won by three shots.

Laura Liu of Rochester Hills won her first GAM title shooting a final 71 for 148 and won by three shots.

She also put an end to the streak of Macomb’s Lauren Timpf who had won five consecutive GAM tournaments in the 15-and-under age group division dating back to this tournament a year ago. Timpf tied for second with Mia Melendez of Ann Arbor this time with a 75 for 151. Melendez shot 77 to close.

Maybank, who attends school online and spends much of the winter in Florida, double-bogeyed the No. 8 hole and played to bogey on No. 9 to lose a multiple-shot lead, but then birdied No. 13 from the trees after a wayward drive.

Evan McDermott of Spring Lake shot a final 69 for 143 and tied for second behind Maybank with defending champion Justin Sui, who shot a final 74.

Dy, a standout player at Traverse City West High School, said it has been a while since she felt good about her golf game.

Shannon Kennedy of Beverly Hills shot 76 for 150 and second behind Dy. Kate Brody of Grand Blanc was third with a 79 for 151. Defending champion Sophie Stevens of Highland shot 76 for 156 and tie for eighth place.

In the 15-and-under boys Vibhav Alokam of Ypsilanti shot a second consecutive 73 for 146 and second place. Robert Burns of Grand Blanc, the 15-and-under winner at the Michigan Junior State Amateur, was third with a 74 for 147.

The field of 102 golfers were invited by the GAM based on performances in a variety of state and national competitions in 2020.