Grosse Ile's Gregg Bonamici wins Michigan Senior Championship in playoff

The Detroit News

Gregg Bonamici of Grosse Ile made a 25-foot birdie-saving putt on the second playoff hole and won the 34th Golf Association of Michigan Senior Championship Tuesday at Belvedere Golf Club in Char.

The 62-year-old Grosse Ile Golf & Country Club member turned back John Barbour of Grand Rapids in the sudden-death playoff. Bonamici had closed with a 1-under 71 in regulation play for 145, and Barbour shot a final 73 to force the playoff.

Due to fading light conditions, the twosome played the par 4 No. 9 hole twice in the playoff. They each made double-bogey 6 the first time they played it, and then Bonamici made his long putt and Barbour missed a 15-foot par putt.

Defending champion Steve Maddalena of Jackson missed a five-foot par putt on No. 18 in regulation to shoot 72 and just miss the playoff at 146. Gary Rymiszewski of Oxford also shot 72 for 146.

Jerry Gunthorpe of Ovid shot a final 74 for 147 to round out the top five.

A champion was also determined in the Super Senior Division. Rick Herpich won his second Super Senior title of the summer with a closing 79 for 149.

Three golfers finished second at 153 among the overage 65 set — Ron Perrine of Holt, John Armstrong of Grosse Ile, and Terry Westbrook of Grand Rapids. Defending Super Senior champion Mark Ochsankehl of Caledonia shot 78 for 154, as did Bay City’s Roy Schultheiss.