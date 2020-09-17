Live scoring: U.S. Open at Winged Foot
The Detroit News
The U.S. Open is Thursday through Sunday at Winged Foot at Mamaroneck, New York. Go here to follow live scoring throughout the tournament.
U.S. Open
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Winged Foot Golf Club (yardage 7,477, par 70), Mamaroneck, New York
TV: Thursday — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; NBC, 2-5 p.m.; Friday — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; NBC, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday — NBC, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Sunday — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; NBC, 12-6 p.m.
Purse: $12 million
Defending champion: Gary Woodland
More coverage
A tough U.S. Open and letting ‘Winged Foot be Winged Foot’
Tiger Woods faces chase for majors and a tough test at Winged Foot