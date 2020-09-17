SUBSCRIBE NOW
Live scoring: U.S. Open at Winged Foot

Golfers walk out of the clubhouse at Winged Foot during the first round of the U.S. Open.

The U.S. Open is Thursday through Sunday at Winged Foot at Mamaroneck, New York. Go here to follow live scoring throughout the tournament.

U.S. Open

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Winged Foot Golf Club (yardage 7,477, par 70), Mamaroneck, New York

TV: Thursday — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; NBC, 2-5 p.m.; Friday — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; NBC, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday — NBC, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Sunday — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; NBC, 12-6 p.m.

Purse: $12 million

Defending champion: Gary Woodland

