Northville's popular Salem Hills Golf Club to close for good in October

Salem Hills, which has long been one of Metro Detroit's most-popular golf courses for the so-called weekend warriors, has announced it will close at the end of the year.

Course owner Frank Godwin sent out a letter to customers Friday, saying "with heavy hearts," the course will close at the end of October.

"It was always our hope that we would find a buyer that would continue operating Salem as a golf course," Godwin wrote. "Since that did not happen, we feel this decision is best for our family.

"These are difficult times for many."

A message from The News seeking additional comment from Godwin wasn't immediately returned Friday morning.

Salem Hills, a 6,992-yard, par-72 located off Six Mile Road in Northville, opened in 1963, and was designed by Michigan golf legend Bruce Matthews. It used to host a qualifier for the PGA Tour's old Buick Open.

This has been an uncharacteristically tough year for the golf industry, given the COVID-19 pandemic shut down courses for several weeks in Michigan in the early stages of the outbreak. Many courses reported financial losses of tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars during the shutdown, before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order allowed for golf in late April. Carts, a big money-maker for most golf courses, weren't allowed until early May.

Mt. Brighton closed earlier this year, deciding to focus its business on skiing.

Salem Hills' 13th hole, a 423-yard par 4, was ranked as one of the toughest 18 holes in Metro Detroit by The Detroit News in 2007. There's water in front and to the side of the green, woods on the left, and a bunker on the right. Some consider the 11th, also with water in front of the green, to be tougher.

"We will be forever indebted to our loyal staff," Godwin wrote Friday. "Thank you very much for your support of Salem Hills. We will remember and be thankful for you all."

