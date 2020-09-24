Kyle Martin wins Michigan PGA Match Play Championship

The Detroit News

Kyle Martin, the head professional at Lochmoor Club in Grosse Pointe Woods, won his second Michigan PGA Match Play Championship on Wednesday.

Martin defeated five-time champion Brian Cairns of Plymouth's Fox Hills Golf & Learning Center, 1-up, in the championship match at the Country Club of Lansing.

Martin advanced to the final with a 3-and-2 victory over Scott Cook, general manager at The Golf Club at Thornapple Pointe in Grand Rapids, in the semifinal.

Martin last won the match play championship in 2015 at Eagle Eye Golf Club in Bath.