Thursday's golf: Munoz picks up where he left off, shares lead in Mississippi

Jackson, Miss. — Defending champion Sebastian Munoz found happy memories Thursday at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Munoz nearly holed a wedge on his opening hole as part of his fast start, ran in four straight birdies on the back nine and wound up with an 8-under 64 to share of the lead with Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell and Charley Hoffman.

The Country Club of Jackson was soft from recent downpours, though the greens were running fast and true, contributing to the good scoring.

Sixteen players were at 67 or better.

“I don’t know, the energy of this place, I really like it,” Munoz said. “I just kind of thrive on it.”

The Colombian figured there were good scores to be had when he saw Walker and Hoffman at 64 before he teed off, with plenty of other low scores right behind them. His only bogey came on the ninth hole when his drive landed in a divot and he missed the green to the left.

All that did was slow his momentum briefly, and he picked that right back up starting on the 13th with four straight birdies, all of them within 6 feet.

Walker wasn’t feeling his best and wasn’t sure what to expect, especially after missing two short birdie putts to start his round. Instead, it was his best start in more than two years. His eighth and final birdie of a bogey-free round was on No. 8, where he had a speck of mud o the right of the ball, the wind out of the right and the pin tucked to the right.

“I was like, ‘We’ll see if I can judge it just right,’ and I ended up hitting it like this,” he said, holding his hands a little more than a foot apart. “Finishing that off was pretty nice.”

Hoffman made nine birdies in his round of 64.

Chappell feels he’s starting the year over with his major medical extension from microdiscetomy surgery continuing this year because of a season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also added to his family when his wife gave birth to a daughter, which limited his play even more.

“I hadn’t done myself any favors coming back – poor scheduling, poor play, maybe came back a little early,” Chappell said. “But I kind of feel like I got my feet under me, getting more comfortable being on the road, being away from my family, and so the focus is just enjoying it and playing good golf, and the results will come.”

Walker hasn’t had much go his way since he won the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltusrol. He had Lyme disease the following year that took its toll for more than that season, and he now has gone 88 starts on the PGA Tour without winning since his major title.

More recently, he had tendonitis in his right elbow so bad that it hurt even to remove a club from the bag. Walker got some good work in at home in Texas last week, his physical therapist working with him, and he took it easy during practice leading up to the opening round.

“I’ve always had stuff with my left shoulder, but I just picked up some tendonitis at the U.S. Open,” Walker said. “I just had no strength. But I rested a lot last week, played a few nine-hole rounds with some buddies and came in this week and my physio, we’ve been banging away on it. And it’s feeling better.”

The putter felt better, too. After two short misses, Walker realized he needed to move the ball up slightly in his stance. Then, he started pouring in a collection of 15-footers, one from 25-feet and a par save from 10 feet.

The last time he started a PGA Tour event with a round this low was a 64 in May 2018 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Sergio Garcia, out of the top 50 in the world for the first time since 2011, made his tournament debut with a 68. Henrik Stenson, playing in Mississippi for the first time in 10 years had a 70.

Stewart Cink opened with a 69 in his first tournament since winning the Safeway Open three weeks ago with his son on the bag, Cink’s first victory since he won the British Open at Turnberry in 2009.

Stephenson, Lee top Shoprite LPGA Classic leaderboard: Lauren Stephenson holed out from the rough from 137 yards for eagle on the par-4 14th and shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday for a share of the Shoprite LPGA Classic lead with Mi Hyang Lee.

Stephenson, the 23-year-old former Clemson and Alabama player in her second season on the LPGA Tour, birdied four of the first five holes and finished the morning round on Seaview’s Bay Course with eight birdies and two bogeys.

“It was a beautiful day out,” Stephenson said. “The weather was amazing and the golf was really good on top of that. I got some good lucky shots out there, but I also played some good golf. It was really nice to see kind of hard work paying off.”

She used a pitching wedge for the eagle.

“I was in the rough and I assumed it was going to skip forward,” Stephenson said. “I just saw the bounce and I thought it had stopped and I was happy with that because I was worried it was going to skip through the green.”

Lee, the 27-year-old South Korean player who won the last of her two LPGA Tour titles in 2017, birdied the final two holes in a bogey-free afternoon round.

Westwood makes 2 eagles in 9-under 62, leads Scottish Open: Lee Westwood capitalized on his knowledge of the Renaissance Club to shoot a 9-under 62 that included two eagles, giving him a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Scottish Open on Thursday.

The 47-year-old former top-ranked player was bogey-free around a course he visited last month to prep ahead of the U.S. Open, and which he knows well having previously lived in nearby Edinburgh.

Westwood eagled Nos. 3 and 7 and also birdied No. 5 to go out in 31. He then made four birdies in five holes from No. 12.

On a low-scoring day in North Berwick when Westwood and other afternoon starters got the best of the conditions, Alexander Bjork – who had five straight birdies in his back nine – and Joost Luiten shot 63 to share second place. Scotland’s Scott Jamieson was a stroke further back after a 64.

Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, the two highest-ranked players in the field at No. 17 and No. 20, respectively, both shot 69 and were seven strokes off the lead.