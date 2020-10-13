Just 4 years old, Stoatin Brae named Michigan Golf Course of the Year

It didn't take long for Stoatin Brae to rise to the top of Michigan's already-long list of golf jewels.

Augusta's Stoatin Brae, which opened in 2017, was named the Michigan Golf Course of the Year for 2020 on Tuesday by the Michigan Golf Course Association.

Stoatin Brae is the newest of the six golf courses that make up the Gull Lake View Golf resort.

"We are both proud and humbled to have been selected golf course of the year,” said Charlie Scott, CEO of the family-owned Gull Lake View properties.

The award is handed out based on four criteria: course characteristics, quality of ownership and management, contribution to the community, and contribution to the game.

Stoatin Brae, which means Grand Hill in Gaelic, was built by a team of four designers, and plays 6,667 yards from the tips and to a par 71. It's located at one of the highest points in Kalamazoo County, featuring scenic views, and has a Scottish, links feel, the property decorated with rolling hills and a border of forests.

Golfweek, in 2018, ranked Stoatin Brae a top-five course to play in Michigan, and it made Golfweek's top-100 course list in 2019.

The other courses at Gull Lake View are Stonehedge North, Stonehedge South, Bedford Valley, the East Course and the West Course.

The award caps a tough year for Gull Lake View, whose co-owner and president, Jonathan Scott, died unexpectedly in April at the age of 51.

