Dueling for a major, Oakland Hills, Inverness battle for position in Golf.com's top-100 rankings

The folks at Oakland Hills Country Club believe they're doing everything they can to land another major, specifically another U.S. Open.

Oakland Hills has company in that thinking, from Toledo's Inverness Club.

In the latest top-100 United States course rankings from Golf.com, out Tuesday, the storied golf clubs are neck and neck.

Inverness checks in at No. 33, while Oakland Hills is ranked No. 35.

Both courses have undergone significant redesigns, with Oakland Hills' the most recent. Famed designer Gil Hanse was hired to restore the Donald Ross gem to its original design; the South Course was closed in 2020, and will open in late spring or early summer 2021.

"It's not like this golf course was broken," Hanse said.

Said Steve Brady, head pro at Oakland Hills in Bloomfield Township: "We're here to host a major championship."

Inverness Club's redesign took place in 2018, by Andrew Green.

Both projects were more appropriately considered restorations. Ross built them both, with Oakland Hills opening in 1917, and Inverness in 1919.

Oakland Hills has hosted a bevy of major championships, including six U.S. Opens, the last in 1996. It also has hosted three PGA Championships, the last in 2008, as well as the 2004 Ryder Cup, and the 2002 and 2016 U.S. Amateur.

Inverness has hosted four U.S. Opens, but the last was in 1979. It has hosted two PGA Championships, in 1986 and 1993. It is scheduled to host the Solheim Cup, women's golf's version of the Ryder Cup, in September 2021.

"It's their Olympics," said Becky Newell, director of the Solheim Cup.

Other Michigan courses on Golf.com's top-100 rankings: Crystal Downs in Frankfort was No. 16, and Kingsley Club was No. 79.

