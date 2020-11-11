Michigan State's James Piot named GAM player of the year after steady summer

Michigan State golfer James Piot has been named the Golf Association of Michigan's male player of the year, a year after he finished runner-up for the award.

Piot's season included a second-place finish at the Michigan Amateur and a fine showing at the U.S. Amateur, where he contended for medalist honors and advanced to the match play round of 32.

Piot finished with 975 honor-roll points, ahead of Ann Arbor's Tyler Copp, who had 605 but who actually beat Piot in the Michigan Amateur championship match, 2 and 1, at Boyne Highlands.

"I didn't finish," Piot said. "Next summer, I want to get my name on some trophies."

This is a fine start.

Royal Oak's Jimmy Chestnut, Shelby Township's Brad Bastion and Bloomfield Hills' Grant Haefner finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Piot, of Canton and Fox Hills in Plymouth, earned the GAM's junior player of the year, before entering Michigan State. Among his other notable performances this season: a third-place finish at the GAM Championship, and a good run at the Western Amateur.

At the U.S. Amateur in August at Bandon Dunes in Oregon, he shot 9 under in stroke play, two shots off medalist honors. He earned the No. 2 seed in match play, where he lost in the second round.

Piot still is at Michigan State, with a fifth year of eligibility granted to athletes affected by the COVID-19 shutdown. He won his first two college tournaments last season. After school, he plans to turn pro.

“Overall I had a good summer,” said Piot, 22, a Detroit Catholic Central alum. “I didn’t have any bad tournaments, but I didn’t have any super tournaments either. The Michigan Amateur was a heartbreaker."

