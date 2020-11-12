Live scoring: Masters from Augusta National

The Detroit News

The Masters is Thursday through Sunday this week after being repositioned from its traditional April spot on the golf calendar. Go here for live scoring throughout the tournament.

The Masters

Where: Augusta National GC, 7,475 yards, par 72.

When: Thursday-Sunday.

TV: Thursday-Friday, 1-5:30 p.m., ESPN; Saturday, 1-5 p.m., CBS; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., CBS.

2019 winner: Tiger Woods

More coverage

Local golf community betting against Tiger Woods ever catching Jack Nicklaus

Tiger Woods hopes to rekindle magic at most unusual Masters

A quiet start to empty week at Augusta National for Masters

Garcia withdraws from Masters after positive COVID-19 test