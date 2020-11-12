SUBSCRIBE NOW
Live scoring: Masters from Augusta National

The Masters is Thursday through Sunday this week after being repositioned from its traditional April spot on the golf calendar. Go here for live scoring throughout the tournament.

The Masters

Where: Augusta National GC, 7,475 yards, par 72.

When: Thursday-Sunday.

TV: Thursday-Friday, 1-5:30 p.m., ESPN; Saturday, 1-5 p.m., CBS; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., CBS.

2019 winner: Tiger Woods

