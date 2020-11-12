Spring Lake's Anna Kramer named GAM women's player of the year

Spring Lake's Anna Kramer is the Golf Association of Michigan women's player of the year,

Kramer's case was buoyed by a win in the Michigan Women's Amateur, when she was medalist in stroke play and dominated in the championship match.

“I focused on trying to have fun and not be so uptight if I hit a bad shot or had a bad hole,” she said. “I really tried to enjoy that I was getting to play, that I could have fun out there.

"I found when I stay positive it is a lot easier to play well.”

Kramer, who attends the University of Indianapolis and plays out of Spring Lake Country Club, finished atop the points list ahead of East Lansing's Yurika Tanida, who was player of the year in 2019. Tanida plays at Michigan State.

Kramer has one more year of eligibility at Indianapolis, thanks to the NCAA rules allowing an extra years of athletes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kramer is set to graduate with a degree in business administration and management, and will be a graduate student during the spring season.

Finishing third through fifth were Michigan golfer Anika Dy of Traverse City, Kimberly Dinh of Midland and Michigan State golfer Haylin Harris of East Lansing.

Earlier this week, Michigan State golfer James Piot of Canton was named the GAM's top male for 2020.

