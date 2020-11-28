Northville's Salem Hills Golf Club has a buyer, will remain open in 2021, after all

Northville's Salem Hills Golf Club is getting a mulligan.

The facility, a 6,992-yard, par-72 that opened in 1963 and still is a popular track among so-called "weekend warriors," will remain open in 2021 after the long-time ownership reached a purchase agreement this week with a new buyer. The new buyer has pledged to keep it a golf course.

Co-owner Veronica Godwin confirmed the purchase agreement to The News on Saturday, but said she couldn't yet disclose the name of the buyer.

"They have a due-diligence period," Goodwin said. "If it should fall through, we will operate next season due to our commitment to leagues."

Frank and Veronica Godwin told long-time members and customers in September that the course would close for good at the end of October, and said they wouldn't sell the land, located off Six Mile, to anybody who wouldn't pledge to keep it as a golf course. The decision to close had nothing to do with the pandemic — rounds of golf in Michigan actually were up for the year, despite having lost multiple weeks early in the year because of state executive orders — but rather aging infrastructure, like old cart paths, etc.

In fact, no courses have closed in Michigan because of the pandemic, according to the Golf Association of Michigan. Mt. Brighton decided to shut down its golf course to focus solely on its skiing business.

After the announcement was made in September that Salem Hills would be closing for good, several prospective buyers reached out to the Godwins.

The Godwins previously owned what now is Walnut Creek Country Club in South Lyon from 1969-88, and Marion Oaks Golf Club in Howell from 1990-2003.

