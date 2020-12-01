GolfNow round-up campaign to help boost Michigan's surging 'Youth on Course' initiative

The peacock wants kids playing golf.

On Tuesday, known as "Giving Tuesday," NBC Sports announced an initiative it hopes will increase youth golf, including in the Detroit area and throughout Michigan.

The initiative will support the "Youth on Course" program, which allows children to play a round of golf for $5 or less at more than 1,000 courses across the United States, including eight in Metro Detroit.

The highlight of the initiative is a round-up campaign at GolfNew, the online tee-time booker owned by the NBC Sports Group. The website will allow customers to round up their total, with the round-up amount going toward the "Youth on Course" program. So if your bill is $49.50, you can round up to $50, with the 50 cents earmarked for "Youth on Golf." A test run on the rounding-up program began in November in three markets, and more than 70% of GolfNow bookers were choosing to round up.

“Growing the game of golf is part of the mission of both GolfNow and 'Youth on Course,' so not only are we proud of this new collaboration that will help welcome more kids to our great sport but we’re also extremely excited to be lending our industry-leading technology to help 'Youth on Course' advance their efforts exponentially,” Jerramy Hainline, GolfNow senior vice president and GM, said in a statement.

Michigan's program is run by the Golf Association of Michigan.

Kids ages 6 through 18 can sign up for a membership, through the GAM, for $5 annually. The kids then can play for $5 or less at 114 courses around the state.

The program saw a big spike in 2020, some of that attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic that limited so many activities, but not golf — at least, not after a brief shutdown in late March and early April. Chris Whitten, executive director of the GAM, said memberships were around 7,000 in 2020, up from around 4,000 in 2019.

"That went bananas," Whitten said. "Other sports maybe didn't come back online until later, so they were able to start out with golf, and they got the bug and kept going."

More than 28,000 rounds were played in Michigan in 2020 by kids as part of the program, and in the Detroit area, nearly 1,500 rounds were played.

Also as part of Tuesday's initiative announcement by NBC Sports, there will be a custom "Youth on Course" booking engine for kids, as well as free access to GolfPass, which includes video instruction.

The "Youth on Course" program launched in 2006, and also has a caddie and internship component that can lead to college scholarships. To date, the program has subsidized more than 1 million rounds of golf for more than 1,000 children, saving families more than $8 million on greens fees.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984