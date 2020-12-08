Detroit Golf Club makes video-game debut in PGA Tour 2K21

Tony Paul

Turns out, you no longer need to be a member to play Detroit Golf Club. That's so long as you're OK with a virtual experience, and, well, in 2020, who isn't?

Detroit Golf Club was added to the video game PGA Tour 2K21 earlier this month, complete with all the red Rocket Mortgage Classic signage.

The game is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, and the rendition of Detroit Golf Club already has drawn some rave reviews.

"It's fantastic. Very realistic," said Mike Sullivan, former 97.1 The Ticket host who earlier this year founded the Metro Detroit Golfers Facebook page, which has grown to nearly 25,000 members. "They did a great job with the layout."

The game featured more than three dozen PGA Tour courses when it was released in October, and has created add-ons that can be downloaded, including Detroit Golf Club.

The course's graphics are very realistic, especially in Area 3-1-3 — the par-5 14th, the par-3 15th and the par-4 16th.

"The PGA Tour provides us with high-resolution 3D models of each hole of the course," said Shaun West, senior producer for HB Studios, which developed the game. "We then stitch them together into one scene and import that to the course designer, then build out the environment around each hole."

The course designer is a tool that also allows gamers to create their own courses, which is why you'll see some local municipal courses available for play, too. But they aren't professionally done, and lack the attention-to-detail of courses like Detroit Golf Club.

If there are complaints from gamers about Detroit Golf Club, it plays too easy and it's too flat. Not much could be done about that; the course plays easy for real-life pros, and DGC is the flattest track on the PGA Tour.

Very few Michigan courses have been featured in video games over the years. Bloomfield Township's Oakland Hills Country Club made an appearance in a Links computer game in 1997, and Grand Blanc's Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, the home of the old Buick Open, was in a Tiger Woods game in 2000.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is entering its third year on the PGA Tour schedule. Rocket Mortgage's placement in the PGA Tour 2K21 game was likely covered by the more than $10 million it pays annually to be the title sponsor. Tournament and club officials couldn't be reached for comment.

