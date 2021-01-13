West Bloomfield's scenic Bay Pointe Golf Club listed for sale

Bay Pointe Golf Club, 140 acres of prime real estate in Oakland County, was listed for sale earlier this week.

The course features 18 holes of championship golf, much of the layout wrapping around Middle Straits Lake, a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse, restaurant and locker-room facilities. The property, which spans Commerce Township and West Bloomfield, is listed by Friedman Real Estate.

The asking price is reported to be $8.95 million, according to a report from Crain's.

Bay Pointe opened in 1967 as a private club, designed by Ernie Fuller, with Gene Bone, a Michigan Golf Hall of Famer, serving as the first head golf professional and staying on the job for 27 years.

The club, located at Union Lake and Richardson roads, became open to the public in 2006.

The course plays to a par 71, up to 6,231 yards, with several holes running along water, including the entire par-4 sixth hole. The scenery has long made it a popular facility for golf outings, though much of the course lies low and it often struggles with playability for several days following rain storms. Without rain, course conditions are typically among some of the best in the area.

It's unclear if ownership wants the buyer to remain in the golf business, as was the case when Salem Hills in Northville announced it was closing for good in October before the owners, Frank and Veronica Godwin, finally found a buyer who pledged to keep it a golf course. Salem Hills now will remain open for 2021. Many golf courses, because of the land value, are sold, closed and turned into housing developments.

A message left by The News for Friedman Real Estate brokers wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.

Bay Pointe is owned by Fuller Oak Management Corp., which is listed to Janet Lekas of Leonard.

