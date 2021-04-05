Bryson DeChambeau signs with Rocket Mortgage; he'll debut special head cover at Masters

At this rate, if you win the Rocket Mortgage Classic, you become a company pitchman, too.

Rocket Mortgage announced Monday it has signed world No. 5 golfer Bryson DeChambeau, the reigning champion at Detroit Golf Club, to a corporate-sponsorship deal. Starting this week at the Master at Augusta National Golf Club, DeChambeau will wear the company's logo on his left sleeve, and will use a custom Rocket Mortgage headcover for his driver — the club that has all the golf world talking.

DeChambeau becomes the third member of the company's golf portfolio, along with Rickie Fowler and 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic champion Nate Lashley. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

"Golf fans are glued to their screens every time Bryson takes the tee," Casey Hurbis, Rocket Mortgage chief marketing officer, said in a statement released Monday morning. "He is an innovator, changing the way people think about the great game of golf."

Said DeChambeau: “I am looking forward to working with, and learning from, Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Companies as one of my goals is to extend my impact on communities by creating sustainable, positive change among the younger generation. As the champion of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, I got a chance to go deep and learn about who they are as a company and what they stood for. I realized there was a lot of alignment between my work helping kids achieve their educational goals and what they do to educate Detroit’s homeowners.”

DeChambeau, 27, is an eight-time champion on the PGA Tour, three of those wins in the last calendar year, including the U.S. Open in September and the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month. Last July, he turned Detroit Golf Club, the Donald Ross masterpiece, into a modified pitch-and-putt course, with his booming drives. He finished 23 under, beating Matthew Wolff by three shots.

This is the second local sponsorship for DeChambeau, who also has an agreement with Rochester-based OneStream Software. That contract was signed in January, and the company received a shout-out from DeChambeau on national television after he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

This year's Rocket Mortgage Classic is scheduled for July 1-4, and fans will be allowed after the tournament was played with no crowd in 2020. Capacity has yet to be determined, and tickets haven't yet gone on sale.

