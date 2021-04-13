Al Mengert, longtime Oakland Hills pro who contended at U.S. Open, Masters, dies at 91

Al Mengert, who once was the No. 1-ranked amateur golfer in the world, contended at two U.S. Opens and a Masters and spent more than a decade as the head professional at Oakland Hills Country Club, has died.

Mengert died April 6, one day before his 92nd birthday, according to The Spokesman-Review in his native Washington.

Mengert is a member of the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 2019. He won the Michigan PGA Professional Championship twice, the Michigan Senior Open twice and the Michigan Senior PGA Championship three times.

He became head pro at Oakland Hills in Bloomfield Township in 1973, and stayed until 1985. His Michigan Golf Hall of Fame profile calls him "that rare professional who could play as well as he taught, and he was exceptional at both."

“My most treasured memories are from Oakland Hills,” Mengert, who helped the club celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2016, once said.

And he had a lot of treasured memories, first as an amateur, rising to the No. 1 ranking in the world in 1952, before he turned pro. He won the U.S. National Junior Championship back-to-back years in 1946 and 1947, beating eventual World Golf Hall of Famer Gene Littler in the final in 1947.

Mengert won state open titles in Washington (four), New Jersey (three), Idaho (two), and Arizona, Missouri and Ohio (once each) as an amateur — some of those titles coming while serving in the Washington Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force in the early 1950s.

He won the 1950 Mexican Amateur, and finished runner-up at the 1952 U.S. Amateur, falling to Jack Westland, 3 and 2, in the 36-hole championship match Seattle Country Club.

That result was an upset, and Mengert battled the flu and dehydration during the match. He didn't reveal that until 60 years later in an interview with the Seattle Times, because he didn't want to take away from his opponent's accomplishment.

In his amateur finale, he beat Ken Venturi to win the Morse Cup at Cypress Point in California.

Mengert turned professional in 1952, joining the staff at New York's Winged Foot, one of several legendary clubs he worked for over the years.

He played part-time on the PGA Tour because the club-pro gigs paid more back then, but he was a factor in several major championships. Mengert played in 27 majors, including eight Masters — he was the only active military member ever to compete in the Masters. His best showing at Augusta came in 1958, when he was tied for fourth after three rounds and tied for the lead with Arnold Palmer with six holes to play Sunday. Palmer shot a final-round 73 to win his first Masters, and Mengert shot 76 to finish tied for ninth.

Mengert tied for 13th at the 1954 U.S. Open at Baltusrol in New Jersey, and at the 1966 U.S. Open, at Olympic Club in California, he opened with a 67 for the first-round lead.

“That was probably the highlight of his pro career,” Mengert’s son, Thomas, told the Spokesman-Review, speaking of the first-round lead at the '66 U.S. Open. “The whole family was there and we walked the course with him. I wonder how much time he had to keep his game in shape because he’s giving lessons all the time, but he led the entire field after the first day.”

Mengert was tied for seventh entering the final round, but shot a closing 81 to finish tied for 26th in a major won by Billy Casper in an 18-hole playoff over Palmer.

Mengert finished tied for 18th at the 1970 PGA Championship, at Southern Hills in Oklahoma.

One of his best years was 1960, when he so dominated the New Jersey golf scene — headlined by the Met Open title whose past champions include such luminaries as Walter Hagen, Gene Sarazen and Byron Nelson — he was named New Jersey's Professional Athlete of the Year, over New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra. That year, he even appeared on the "Ed Sullivan Show."

Mengert also was a star football player in high school in Spokane, Washington, and briefly attended Stanford.

Mengert, who spent retirement in Arizona and Oregon, was married to the late Donna Jacobson and the couple had four children.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984