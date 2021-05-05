Rocket Mortgage Classic welcomes fans back, but how many remains unclear

The galleries are returning to Detroit Golf Club.

Rocket Mortgage Classic officials made it official Wednesday that the third-year PGA Tour tournament will have fans when the top golfers in the world descend on Detroit Golf Club over July 4 weekend.

Tournament officials didn't say how many fans they expect to have, nor when general-public tickets go on sale. Those two questions, of course, go hand in hand, given the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A limited number of tickets are being made available now for golf fans who want to make a donation to the tournament's Faces of AREA 313 program.

"Based on the most recent order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services regarding coronavirus policies for outdoor events, we are pleased to announce that the Rocket Mortgage Classic will welcome fans at Detroit Golf Club," said Jason Langwell, tournament executive director. "More information about general admission tickets will be available soon. We will continue to work with state and local health officials to create a safe and enjoyable experience for our fans."

Given the Tigers, who play outdoors, are allowed more than 8,000 fans per game, that could be seen as the low bar for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, though it can be difficult to enforce social distancing at professional golf tournaments. The grounds are vast, so that helps, but larger crowds tend to follow the marquee groups.

Sporting event capacity restrictions and mask mandates are set to evolve with the state's vaccination rate. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said last month that most restrictions will be limited once at least 70% of Michigan gets at least one dose of the vaccine; the state crossed 50% this week.

The state did announce this week that masks no longer are required outdoors, except for large gatherings. Those, of course, include professional sporting events.

The tournament runs four days, July 1-4, with practice rounds the two days leading up.

Last year's Rocket Mortgage Classic, won by Bryson DeChambeau, was played without fans, after wildly successful gate receipts for the inaugural tournament in 2019, won by Nate Lashley. The PGA Tour doesn't announce specific attendance figures, but Detroit's 2019 run was considered one of the best-attended non-majors on the schedule. Conservatively, the tournament drew more than 40,000 fans.

