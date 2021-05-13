Rocket Mortgage Classic tickets on sale May 27; allowed attendance still unclear

Tickets go on sale May 27 for the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic, which is welcoming fans back to the tournament at Detroit Golf Club for the first time since 2019.

The tickets will be for general admission, for the Wednesday, July 1, pro-am, and the four rounds of competition, Thursday through Sunday, July 2-5.

It remains unclear how many tickets can be sold; tournament officials continue to work with state and city officials amid the still-ongoing pandemic which forced the 2020 tournament to be played with no fans in attendance. The state is tying vaccination numbers to rolling back restrictions. More than 50% of adults are vaccinated.

“We are grateful for the commitment of the state and city in working with us to develop a smart, safe solution that first and foremost prioritizes the health of the public, but also allows us to welcome back fans to take part in a world-class PGA Tour event for Detroiters,” Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Companies, said in a statement Thursday.

General-admission tickets will be $20 for the Wednesday pro-am, which in 2019 featured several local celebrities. It was canceled in 2020, replaced by a made-for-TV nine-hole exhibition starring Bubba Watson and Jason Day. Competition-round tickets will be $60 for Thursday, $70 for Friday and $80 for Saturday and Sunday. Tickets will be available at RocketMortgageClassic.com.

A pre-sale is underway for fans who deferred their 2020 tickets, donated their 2020 tickets, or received refunds on their 2020 tickets.

Also available now is a "Faces of AREA 313" ticket package. For $313, fans can get a ticket for Monday and Tuesday practice rounds, and have their face, or face of a first responder or frontline worker, displayed on the videoboard near holes 14-16.

All tickets will be digital, and there will be no walk-up tickets sold during tournament week. Parking passes for off-site parking will be sold separately. Concessions are going to be cashless, and all tents and hospitality pavilions will be open-air. Autographs, selfies and fist-bumps — all contact, really — with players will be prohibited.

The 2019 tournament, the first of an initial four-year agreement to hold a PGA Tour tournament in Detroit, drew sellout crowds that were among the tour's best for non-major championships. Despite no ticket sales in 2020, sponsors and fan pledges helped the tournament raise more money for charity, $2.7 million, than in the original year. In the early stages of the pandemic, tournament organizers decided to funnel all charity dollars to a wide-ranging effort to end Detroit's digital divide by 2025.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

“The return of live spectators to the Rocket Mortgage Classic is another step in our city's return to normalcy,” Detroit mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. “I appreciate how thoughtful the tournament team and Rocket Mortgage have been in developing a plan that will allow spectators to enjoy this great event safely in person."

The 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic is expected to be the largest-attended Michigan sporting event since sports were shut down in March 2020. The Tigers are allowed 8,200 fans for home games, the highest threshold in the state.

Bryson DeChambeau, the winner of the 2020 tournament and new Rocket Mortgage pitchman, headlines the early commitments for the 2021 event, which also will feature Rocket Mortgage-sponsored Rickie Fowler, two-time Masters winner Watson, former PGA Championship winner Jason Day and Harold Varner III.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984