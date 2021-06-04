See who's playing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic (updated: June 4)

Detroit — Seven major champions, including winners of two this year, will tee it up in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club from July 1-4.

Phil Mickelson, who won the PGA Championship, and Hideki Matsuyama, winner of the Masters, will headline the field, along with the 2020 U.S. Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Other major winners in the 156-player field include Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed.

More commitments will continue to trickle in throughout the month of June, with the field set the Friday before tournament week, with the exception of one more sponsor's exemption and Monday qualifiers.

This is the third Rocket Mortgage Classic, out of an original four-year commitment. Fans will be back in 2021, after the event was held without them in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets are on sale at RocketMortgageClassic.com.

2021 RMC player commitments

►Cameron Champ

►Jason Day

►Bryson DeChambeau

►Rickie Fowler

►Max Homa

►Sungjae Im

►Kevin Kisner

►Nate Lashley

►Willie Mack III*

►Hideki Matsuyama

►Phil Mickelson

►Patrick Reed

►Webb Simpson

►Davis Thompson*

►Harold Varner III

►Bubba Watson

*Sponsor's exemptions

2021 RMC

When: Thursday, July 1, through Sunday, July 4

Where: Detroit Golf Club

Purse: $7.5 million (winner: $1.35 million)

2020 winner: Bryson DeChambeau

Tickets: RocketMortgageClassic.com

