Major champion Gary Woodland commits to Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit — Add another major champion to the list of players set to tee it up in the Rocket Mortgage Classic next month.

Gary Woodland, who won the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, will return to Detroit Golf Club for the tournament July 1-4. He announced his commitment Monday.

The field now features 11 major winners, including reigning U.S. Open (Bryson DeChambeau), Masters (Hideki Matsuyama) and PGA (Phil Mickelson) champions.

This will be the second RMC appearance for Woodland, who played the inaugural year in 2019 in his first event after his U.S. Open triumph. He missed the cut. Woodland has won four times on the PGA Tour.

Also committing Monday were Adam Hadwin and Luke List.

The complete 156-player (minus one exemption and Monday qualifiers) will be finalized June 25, the Friday before the tournament starts.

2021 RMC

►When: Thursday, July 1, through Sunday, July 4

►Where: Detroit Golf Club

►Purse: $7.5 million (winner: $1.35 million)

►2020 winner: Bryson DeChambeau

►Tickets: RocketMortgageClassic.com