UM golfer Patrick Sullivan wins Michigan Amateur, two years after being runner-up

It took a whole week, but once finished, it was worth the wait.

University of Michigan junior and Grosse Pointe native Patrick Sullivan completed the rain-delayed, seven-day Michigan Amateur on Monday evening, winning its 110th iteration by beating Eastern Michigan golfer Tyler Rayman, 2 and 1, in the championship match at Cascade Hills Country Club in Grand Rapids.

For Sullivan, the victory comes with a bit of redemption: He finished as runner-up at the 2019 event.

"Getting to the finals is an accomplishment in itself, and you don't really know if you're going to be back in that situation," Sullivan said through the Golf Association of Michigan.

“I was lucky enough two years later and I knew I wasn’t going to make the same mistakes I did then.”

Sullivan birdied No. 10 to close a one-hole deficit and then birdied Nos. 14 and 15 to take a commanding lead with just three holes to go.

"Tyler was very tough," Sullivan said. "Luckily some putts fell and they needed to fall. For a while I was trailing and it was just one of those matches where if you get to three down, you're probably not going to get back in it because we were both playing so well.”