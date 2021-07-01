Defending RMC champ Bryson DeChambeau, caddie break up before opening round

Detroit — Typically, you have to wait until Sunday of PGA Tour week for the drama to really surface.

But it has come early at Detroit Golf Club, where defending champion Bryson DeChambeau split with his longtime caddie before he even teed off in the opening round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday.

Tim Tucker, who has carried DeChambeau's bag for each of his eight PGA Tour wins including last year's RMC and the 2020 U.S. Open, is no longer on the job, as confirmed by multiple national reports, and as reported by the No Laying Up podcast.

DeChambeau's team issued a statement to Golfweek, which read: “Bryson and Tim have always been close friends and will remain close friends. They have mutually agreed to go their separate ways at this time. Both Bryson and Tim wish each other well in their next endeavor.”

DeChambeau told ESPN the split was a break. The two have broken up before, and reunited.

Ben Schomin, a Cobra equipment representative, will fill in on DeChambeau's bag, according to Golfweek. He once caddied for Holly Sonders.

Tucker was on the bag for DeChambeau during the practice rounds, including Wednesday's pro-am.

DeChambeau is best-known for his massive physique, his booming drives and his methodical, mad-scientist approach to a round of golf, but lately drama has followed him — most notably, his long-running feud with fellow PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka.

Koepka rarely misses an opportunity to needle DeChambeau, like when he offered to buy beer for fans who were booted from the Memorial for shouting "Brooksy!" at DeChambeau. And he was predictably on the case again Thursday afternoon, posting during his off week about his own caddie, Ricky Elliott.

"Couldn't do it without my guy Rick!" Koepka wrote on Twitter. "Best friend and greatest caddie to do it. @RickyElliott appreciation day!"

DeChambeau, 27, ranked sixth in the Official World Golf Rankings, was set to tee off at 1:10 p.m. Thursday, until rains came shortly after noon, delaying the tournament. Play wasn't expected to resume until after 2 p.m.

DeChambeau shot 23 under to win last year's Rocket by three strokes.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984