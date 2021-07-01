'It feels like a lifetime': Jason Day, former No. 1, winless since 2018, opens RMC with a 67

Detroit — How long's it been since Jason Day won on the PGA Tour? Let's put it this way: LeBron James still was playing for Day's favorite NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Oh yeah," said Day, "it feels like a lifetime."

Day, a former No. 1-ranked player in the world who's now ranked 66th amid struggles brought on largely by chronic back issues, shot a 5-under 67 to put himself among the early leaders midway through Round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Thursday.

Day is coming off a tie for 10th at the Travelers Championship last week in Connecticut, where he entered the final round in contention to win for the first time since the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2018.

It was June 2018 that James left Day's Cavaliers — he lives in Ohio and he's a longtime season ticket-holder to Dan Gilbert's NBA team — and signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Travelers showing was his third-best of the season; he's had two ties for seventh.

He missed the cut last year at Detroit, his first appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He figured things out Thursday, particularly on the treacherous Donald Ross greens. He made two putts of longer than 35 feet and another 20-footer for birdie; on the day, he made putts totaling 120 feet, 5 inches.

Day came into the week ranked 103rd on the season in shots gained putting.

"I feel like my putting has definitely eased a lot of the pressure," Day said of a round that featured seven birdies and two bogeys. "At the start of the year, I thought I had no idea what I was doing putting-wise.

"Putting was, like I said before, the sun in my universe, and I've just got to keep working on it."

When Day was really rolling, particularly in 2015-16 when he won a combined eight times including the 2015 PGA Championship, he was making tons of putts. In 2015, he was sixth in shots gained putting, and in 2016, he was the best in the world at that stat.

From 2015-18, he had 15 top-three finishes; he hasn't had one in the last three seasons.

Much of that can be attributed to health. The Australia native has dealt with multiple ailments over the years, including vertigo, which forced him to collapse at the 2015 U.S. Open.

It's been the back that's been the big problem, though — so much so that when a fan asked him to put the championship belt around his waist after winning the AREA 3-1-3 celebrity challenge at DGC on Tuesday, Day politely declined, citing the bad back.

He was walking very slowly at last week's Travelers, and looked in pain getting the ball out of the hole.

He was walking gingerly again Thursday morning, though that might have been out of caution, given the very wet grounds after DGC was pummeled by rain for several days. Day said the back is mostly fine, other than when he has to bend down.

Day trailed early leader Brandon Hagy by two strokes and was joined at 5 under by fellow early finishers Kevin Kisner (third at last year's RMC) and Satoshi Kodaira (first-round leader at Travelers). Rain came shortly after noon Thursday, delaying the first round by more than three hours.

"I'm not done yet," said Day, whose highlight of the day, outside of putting, might've been the tee shot he hit to 2 feet, 5 inches at the short par-3 15th. "I know that I've just got to keep pushing."

