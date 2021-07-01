Phil Mickelson says he won't return to Rocket Mortgage Classic in wake of report

Detroit — Phil Mickelson’s first appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be his last.

The reigning PGA Championship winner confirmed that on Thursday after his first round at the Detroit Golf Club. Mickelson cited what he called an “unnecessary attack” in a Detroit News story published on Tuesday.

The story showed Mickelson was cheated out of $500,000 roughly 20 years ago by “Dandy" Don DeSeranno, a mob-connected bookie from Grosse Pointe Park who testified in a 2007 racketeering trial of Jack Giacalone, a reputed organized crime leader in Metro Detroit.

Mickelson has not been accused on any wrongdoing. Though the trial occurred in 2007, the transcript mentioning Mickelson did not appear in Giacalone's court file until 2018. It was discovered as Giacalone faced prison time last month in connection with an overdue tax bill of more than $537,222. The details involving Mickelson were previously unreported.

“It was so much effort for me to be here and to have that type of unnecessary attack not like I care, it happened 20-something years ago — but just the lack of appreciation, yeah, I don’t see that happening,” Mickelson said when asked if he’d be back to the third-year PGA Tour event. “I don’t see me coming back. Not that I don’t love the people here and they have been great, but not with that type of thing happening.”

Mickelson had just finished his round, posting a 3-under 69, but during a nearly three-hour rain delay, responded to various posts on Twitter, as he did on Wednesday evening, criticizing News reporter Robert Snell.

The frustration from the 51-year-old, six-time major champion was clear, and he explained his feelings after his round, adding his plans to become involved with what’s happening around the tournament have likely ended, as well.

Mickelson is involved in several charities, including the Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation, created in 2004. In recent years, the foundation has raised more than $3.5 million, mostly from foundations, PGA-related groups and companies, including Rolex, according to federal tax filings.

From 2016-18, Mickelson and his wife gave the charity $13,000.

During that time, the foundation gave almost $2 million to a range of causes devoted to children, literacy, cancer research, hurricane victims, the children of mass-shooting victims in Las Vegas, golf and a San Diego museum.

None of the Mickelson foundation’s contributions went to groups in Detroit or Michigan, according to the tax filings.

Rocket Mortgage officials declined comment on Mickelson's intention to not play in Detroit beyond this year. PGA Tour officials declined comment..

“It was a lot for me to play here because I had won the PGA and then I prepared for the U.S. Open, put a lot of time and effort into the U.S. Open,” Mickelson said. “I played last week at Hartford and I’m going to be heading over to the British (Open) soon, so to play here — I wouldn’t normally do it. I usually take a couple weeks off after the U.S. Open, but I really liked what Rocket Mortgage has really tried to do in this community, and get involved. I felt like as a PGA champion I would be able to bring some value and maybe help the tournament out and I thought, I feel that Rob Snell made an article this week that was very opportunistic and selfish and irresponsible.

“I was looking at some ways where my foundation might be able to get involved and when you have a divisive voice like that, you can’t bring people together — it’s very hard to bring people together -— and that needs to change because the people here are great. But when that’s your voice it’s hard to, it’s hard for me or somebody to come in and bring other people and bring other entities involved to help out because you’re constantly being torn down as opposed to brought together and built up.”

Mickelson, playing in one of the two morning featured groups with Rickie Fowler and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, was showered with love all the way around the golf course, with a gallery that seemed to top 1,000 earlier the day and didn’t lose many followers after a three-hour-plus rain delay.

He gave a thumbs-up to most fans who shouted his name, smiling to cries of, “You’re a GOAT,” “Phil the Thrill,” and “Hang in there, Phil,” early in the round, when he was over par.

On the sixth hole, sitting at even par, Mickelson found the left rough on the par-4 sixth and had more than 200 yards in. He hacked out an approach to inside 5 feet.

He made the putt for his first birdie on his second nine, and raised his arms in mock triumph, sporting a big grin under his aviator glasses. Mickelson followed that up with a wide-right tee shot at the par-5 seventh hole, hit his approach through an opening in trees from the sixth fairway to short left of the green, and got up and down for a second birdie in a row.

“The people have been terrific,” Mickelson said of the fan reaction in Detroit. “They’ve been very nice and appreciative and for them to stick around after the weather delay and support us like that was really cool.”

Mickelson committed to the Rocket Mortgage Classic in late May, after his PGA Championship victory, and tournament officials saw an immediate spike in ticket interest. With Tiger Woods out with injury, Mickelson is the biggest draw in the game. He was to play in Detroit last year, but COVID-19 shuffled the PGA Tour’s schedule, and he couldn’t make Detroit’s makeup date.

Mickelson last played a sanctioned tournament in Michigan in 2008, in the PGA Championship at Oakland Hills, where he finished tied for seventh. He made occasional trips to play in the old Buick Open, which was last played in 2009 at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc.

