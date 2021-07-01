The Rocket is back: The News has you covered, from opening tee shot to last putt on Sunday

The Detroit News

Detroit — The Rocket Mortgage Classic is back in town this week, for the third year, led by heavy hitters like defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Hideki Matsuyama, all major champions in the past calendar year.

And The Detroit News has you covered from the opening tee shot Thursday to the final putt on Sunday.

Follow along at detroitnews.com, as well on social media with reporters Tony Paul (@tonypaul1984), Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) and John Niyo (@JohnNiyo) providing fairway-to-green coverage, and everything in between.

Wednesday, June 30

Who'll reign at the Rocket? Detroit News writers pick their favorites, dark horses

Defending RMC champ Bryson DeChambeau aims to outmuscle strong field, DGC again

Q&A with CBS golf's Dottie Pepper: Why she loves Detroit, but not Norm Cash

Players salute work of superintendent, crew to offset deluge of wet weather at RMC

Jackson's Brian Stuard switches putters, believes game is 'trending' entering pivotal RMC

Photos: Wednesday's practice round, pro-am at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tuesday, June 29

Lefty and Dandy Don: How a Grosse Pointe bookie allegedly cheated Phil Mickelson

'Golf has been healing': Mom's death puts recent struggles in perspective for Ryan Brehm

'I belong': Fresh off marathon playoff, Kramer Hickok joins big guns in featured pairings at RMC

Led by Phil's major triumph, this PGA Tour season has been one for the ageless

MSU coach Tom Izzo feels the heat, tees it up with heavy hitters at AREA 3-1-3 scramble

G'day! Aussie Jason Day puts team on (bad) back to win AREA 3-1-3 shootout

Monday, June 28

Who'll add to the list of Rocket Mortgage Classic champs? Here are 15 contenders

Timothy Pontzer, ex-sports journalist, golf enthusiast, dies at 27; he'll be honored at Rocket

'Something special': A hole-by-hole look at what PGA Tour pros will face at DGC

In Timothy O'Neal, Shippen finds perfect inaugural winner; he's in Rocket Mortgage Classic

Shasta Averyhardt (Flint), Anita Uwadia win Shippen for spot in Midland LPGA tournament

Tain Lee leads list of Monday qualifiers for Rocket Mortgage Classic after playoff

Previously

'This is huge': Top Black pro, amateurs say golf needs more barrier-breakers like Shippen

Can Jeff Roth, 63, shoot his age at the RMC? Meet the locals playing at DGC

Matthew Wolff, fresh off self-imposed break, is 11th-hour addition to RMC field

'We feel great': RMC officials expecting big galleries, boatload of birdies, long run on PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic missing most of golf's biggest names, but there's still enough star power

Willie Mack III's trek from Flint to PGA Tour: From sleeping in car to borrowing for McDonald's

The Rocket Mortgage Classic field is set; see who's teeing it up at DGC

Pro golf in Michigan: Here's a look at the 150-plus champions

Pro golf in Michigan: Scenes through the years

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.