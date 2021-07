The Detroit News

The third-annual Rocket Mortgage Classic is off and running for Round 2 on Friday at Detroit Golf Club.

A three-hour weather delay in Round 1 on Thursday led to a late finish and a slew of low scores at the top. Newcomer Davis Thompson led the way by firing a 9-under-par 63. Plenty are chasing the University of Georgia product.

Follow all the action with The Detroit News here.