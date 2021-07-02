Tee times for Saturday's Round 3 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
The Detroit News
7:35 — Phil Mickelson
7:40 — Bubba Watson, Sung Kang
7:50 — Bo Van Pelt, Brandt Snedeker
8:00 — Willie Mack III, Byeong Hun An
8:10 — Scott Brown, Cameron Tringale
8:20 — Patrick Reed, Curtis Thompson
8:30 — Josh Teater, Jimmy Walker
8:40 — Scott Stallings, Cameron Percy
8:50 — Chris Baker, Mark Anderson
9:00 — Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic
9:15 — Mackenzie Hughes, Matthew NeSmith
9:25 — Joel Dahmen, Patton Kizzire
9:35 — Nick Taylor, Jason Day
9:45 — Alex Noren, Henrik Norlander
9:55 — Nelson Ledesma, Patrick Rodgers
10:05 — Camilo Villegas, Roger Sloan
10:15 — Vincent Whaley, Lucas Glover
10:25 — Kyle Stanley, J.J. Spaun
10:35 — Rickie Fowler, Si Woo Kim
10:45 — Garrick Higgo, Matt Jones