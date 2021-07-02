GOLF

Tee times for Saturday's Round 3 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

7:35 — Phil Mickelson

7:40 — Bubba Watson, Sung Kang

7:50 — Bo Van Pelt, Brandt Snedeker

8:00 — Willie Mack III, Byeong Hun An

8:10 — Scott Brown, Cameron Tringale

8:20 — Patrick Reed, Curtis Thompson

8:30 — Josh Teater, Jimmy Walker

8:40 — Scott Stallings, Cameron Percy

8:50 — Chris Baker, Mark Anderson

9:00 — Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic

9:15 — Mackenzie Hughes, Matthew NeSmith

9:25 — Joel Dahmen, Patton Kizzire

9:35 — Nick Taylor, Jason Day

9:45 — Alex Noren, Henrik Norlander

9:55 — Nelson Ledesma, Patrick Rodgers

10:05 — Camilo Villegas, Roger Sloan

10:15 — Vincent Whaley, Lucas Glover

10:25 — Kyle Stanley, J.J. Spaun

10:35 — Rickie Fowler, Si Woo Kim

10:45 — Garrick Higgo, Matt Jones

