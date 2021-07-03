Dave Richards, longtime Michigan golf promoter, dies at 63

By the late 1980s and into the 1990s, northern Michigan was more than a boat-and-cottage destination for weekenders seeking a break from their downstate stresses.

It had become a golf region of international renown, with one billboard designer after another helping carve additional resorts and golf oases along the region’s lakes, hills and pines.

Making all of this known to media in Michigan and beyond was Dave Richards. He was a Plymouth-Salem High grad and University of Michigan student who had seen with a publicist’s eye and a businessman’s acumen that northern Michigan golf was about to become a story on this continent — and on others.

Dave Richards died Tuesday at his home in Bloomfield Hills. His health had declined after multiple back surgeries and a 2019 stroke. He was 63.

“Dave was instrumental in putting northern Michigan on the national golf map, and across the state,” said Chris MacInnes, president of Crystal Enterprises, Inc., which oversees Crystal Mountain Resort at Thompsonville, Michigan. “He promoted Michigan nationally and internationally.

“His legacy in northern Michigan is that he came up with the name ‘America’s Summer Golf Capital’ — it’s the logo under which the major resorts are marketed today.”

With a passion for golf, deftness with a camera, and the ability to ply writers and media with good stories about a growing resort phenomenon, Richards used his wiles to spread the word about golf getaways. The stories were devoured at a time when newspapers and magazines flourished and when the freshness of Michigan’s woods-and-water golf boom became fodder for travel sections and news pages.

It might be a new property at the Boyne Mountain venues; Robert Trent Jones, Tom Fazio and Rick Smith competing in design skills and property grand openings at Treetops in Gaylord; Tom Doak bringing his growing reputation as a master golf architect to a particular project; or Tom Weiskopf adding an 18-hole sculpture at Shanty Creek.

Wherever resort courses were both enchantment, and news, Richards was often involved in getting the richness and romance to an audience hungry for Michigan’s growing golf story.

“Dave was the original Pied Piper of northern Michigan golf,” said Norm Sinclair, a longtime Detroit News reporter, and a Richards cohort for more than three decades, who for years has written about the Up North golf culture. “He’d crisscross the state in that blue Mercury Marquis of his, which would be a loaded with a rack of golf shirts across the back seat. He was always traveling from one property to another, always inviting golf media to see some new golf course or resort development.

“He had such enthusiasm for the whole golf scene.”

His easy humor and love for putting people together made him a natural for introducing media to golf-resort operators, golf professionals and designers. It was an atmosphere dedicated to fun but reliant on business that depended heavily on those stories and photos Richards spurred with invitations and opportunities he personally arranged.

He also acted as a kind of placement director for golf professionals, course superintendents, designers, general managers — any facet of golf that might come within the scope of his personally founded business, Golf Marketing Services.

“He was that connector, that conduit, for so many of us,” said Mike Bylen, owner and operator of the Shepherd’s Hollow and Pine Trace golf courses in Clarkson and Troy. “I met so many people in the golf business through Dave.

“He was a great source, because if something was going on in golf, Dave knew about it.”

Richards’ approach to golf promotion was widely regarded as unconventional. He wrote e-mails in a kind of self-constructed format and in what might be termed a “customized” version of English. He was not coat-and-tie, or even coat or tie, in his business wardrobe. He had his own, unique style — and it was uniquely effective.

Glenn Pulice remembers when he was hired as PGA professional at Rattle Run Golf Course, near St. Clair. One of the owners recalled a person he had met, “Dave,” who had a golf-promotions business that Rattle Run might need. Pulice was ordered to track him down, which he did by way of a quick call to Indianwood Golf & Country Club, where the pro there, Dave Zink, responded immediately: Dave Richards was his man.

“I remember sitting in the owner’s office and having this very strange business conversation with Dave and the owner,” recalled Pulice, who now is general manager at the Royal Oak Golf Center. “All he did while we talked was doodle on a business pad.

“But the owner said afterward: ‘You hire them for who they know and who their contacts are and how they can promote your business.’

“Well, that decision ultimately made me look good. The two positions I later got were basically all due to Dave.”

Richards is survived by his wife of 30 years, Denise Fleckenstein; his mother, Milanne; and sisters Cindy Richards and Kris Kaminski. His father, Dave, predeceased him.

A funeral visitation is set for 11 a.m. July 15 at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home in Royal Oak, followed by a 1 p.m. service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Midnight Golf program in Bingham Farms.

Lynn Henning is a freelance writer and former Detroit News sports reporter.