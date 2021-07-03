Saturday's golf: Els shoots 65 to take 3-shot lead at rainy En-Joie

Associated Press

Endicott, N.Y. — Ernie Els opened a three-stroke lead Saturday in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, reeling off five straight birdies on the front nine in a 7-under 65.

Els birdied Nos. 2-6 at windy and rainy En-Joie Golf Club, added one on the par-4 ninth, made eight straight pars and closed the bogey-free round with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th to get to 11-under 133.

“I hit a lot of greens and when I hit the greens, I made some putts, so that was a good key for me,” Els said. “The conditions were quite tough. Rain and wind kind of came and went so you kind of had to keep the ball in front of you. Finishing on 16 making a good par save and making a birdie on 18 was big.”

Making his first appearance in the event, the 51-year-old South African star is in position for his third PGA Tour Champions victory after winning twice last season. He has four major titles, the last in the 2012 British Open.

“It depends on conditions,” Els said. “We had it all today, a bit of rain, a bit of wind, a bit of everything, so hopefully it gets a little better tomorrow. But I’ve got to score well tomorrow. The guys are going to come out of the pack, there’s going to be guys shooting low, so just kind of got to do what I can do.”

Cameron Beckman was second after a 69. He’s winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

“You never want to play in the rain, but we had a couple spots where it was raining pretty good,” Beckman said. “Especially, on the par 5s. It kind of affected how far the ball was going off the tee and we weren’t able to get to some of them. Tomorrow’s going to be a good day and hopefully we crank ’em up.”

Darren Clarke (68) and Miguel Angel Jimenez (69) were 7 under, and 63-year-old Bernhard Langer (71) was another stroke back with Alex Cejka (69), Paul Goydos (69) and Tom Byrum (70).

The U.S. Senior Open is next week at Omaha Country Club in Nebraska.

LPGA

Jin Young Ko chipped in for eagle on the par-4 15th and finished a bogey-free 32-hole Saturday in near darkness with a one-stroke lead in the Volunteers of America Classic at The Colony, Texas.

Ko returned to overcast and breezy Old American early Saturday, playing the final 14 holes for a 1-under 70 in the suspended second round. After a rest break at her nearby home in Frisco, the 25-year-old South Korean star shot 66 in the third round.

“Today was really difficult today, tough today,” Ko said. “I woke up 4:50 this morning and I finished almost 9. So I played all day today. It was long day. But I had great round today and it was fun.”

After deciding to play the par-4 18th in fading light, she got up-and-down for par – chipping close after hitting over the green.

“I don’t want to play tomorrow morning early, so I want to really finish,” Ko said. “We did a great decision.”

Germany’s Esther Henseleit and Finland’s Matilda Castren were tied for second. Henseleit also eagled the 15th in her 64. Castren shot 68. They both finished their second rounds Friday.

The first-round leader after a 63, Ko had a 14-under 199 total in the event that got back on schedule after the start of play Friday was delayed six hours because of rain and lightning.

“I can’t wait to play tomorrow,” Ko said.

Ko dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the world when Nelly Korda won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last week for her second straight victory, ending a run of nearly two years. Even with a victory Sunday, Ko would remain No. 2.

The 22-year-old Henseleit followed the eagle on 15 with a birdie on the par-5 17th. She won the Ladies European Tour’s 2019 Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

“I actually didn’t think we would get that close to not finishing, but I’m so happy that we did,” Henseleit said. “It really is dark. You couldn’t really see the pins on the last two holes. But just happy to be sleeping in tomorrow.”

Castren birdied 15 and 17. She won the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship three weeks ago in California at foggy Lake Merced to become the first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history.

“My ball-striking wasn’t my best today, but I managed to just grind through the day.” Castren said. “We had to run a little bit on 18, but we got it done, and that’s the thing I’m most happy about today.”

Jeongeun Lee6, the South Korean player who won the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open and lives in nearby Irving, was 10 under after a 69. She birdied the last three holes.

Defending champion Angela Stanford birdied three of the last four holes in a 68 to get to 9 under. The 43-year-old former TCU star from Fort Worth won at 7 under last year when the event was played in early December.

“With this east wind that we are having today, I told my caddie walking down the second hole, `This is the hardest wind out here,’” Stanford said. “Now we’ve seen all directions, but I think east is the hardest. That probably helped me calm down and be patient and know it was going to play harder.”

She played 31 holes Saturday, finishing a second-round 70 in the morning.

“I’m ready to go bed,” Stanford said. “That 4:30 wake-up call was tough.”

Ana Belac also was 9 under after a 68.

Stacy Lewis, from the Houston area, bogeyed the 18th in a 68 that left her 8 under. The 2014 tournament winner played 32 holes Saturday.

“I’m tired. Today was so long. It was exhausting,” Lewis said. “Early this morning it played really hard I thought with the wind coming back out. … Just really tiring, and glad to be done.”

Europe

Australian golfer Lucas Herbert stayed on course for a wire-to-wire victory at the Irish Open after shooting 2-under 70 in the third round for a one-stroke lead at Thomastown, Ireland.

Herbert led by three shots after making four birdies in his opening 10 holes, but bogeys at Nos. 11 and 14 brought the field back into contention at Mount Juliet.

Johannes Veerman was the nearest challenger, the No. 350-ranked American shooting 67 to move onto 14 under par for the event.

Justin Harding was a further two strokes back after a 65, the lowest round of the day, and there were three players on 11 under: Dale Whitnell (71), Francesco Laporta (68) and Rikard Karlberg (67).

Rory McIlroy could shoot only 1-over 73 and was out of contention, 11 shots off the pace.

Herbert is seeking his second European Tour title, after the Dubai Desert Classic last year.

He is bidding to become the third Australian winner in the Irish Open’s 94-year history, and the first wire-to-wire winner since Mikko Ilonen in 2014.

“In one aspect, it’s kind of frustrating. I could have really put a good one away and felt like I got too far away from the majority of the field, but 15 (under) probably has just left the door open a touch,” Herbert said.

“So still going to have to really be on it tomorrow. … If I can get to 20 under, I feel like it’s going to be pretty hard to catch, and if I am caught, someone has played really good golf and they probably deserve to win it.”