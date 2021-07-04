GOLF

Holiday pay: Aussie Cam Davis works overtime to take RMC crown on fifth playoff hole

Tony Paul
The Detroit News
Detroit — Say this much: The 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic wasn't hurting for drama.

Right to the very end, in fact.

Hard-charging Cam Davis made par at the short par-15th to put an end to the PGA Tour's second straight sudden-death playoff, and earning his first career victory on the PGA Tour. Troy Merritt missed a 6-footer, coming up short of his third victory.

It was the fifth playoff hole — in this union town, what's a little overtime on a holiday? — a week after Harris English went eight to beat Kramer Hickok at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Cam Davis holds up the winner's trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.

Joaquin Niemann, who hadn't made a bogey through 72 holes of regulation, bogeyed the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th at Detroit Golf Club, to be eliminated.

Davis had a chance to end it after one hole, and each of the next three holes. But just missed on all four.

The Australian put on a fireworks show down the stretch Sunday, holing out from a greenside bunker at the par-5 17th for eagle and then he birdied 18th to get into the eventual playoff.

The three men finished at 18 under par, the highest winning score in the tournament's three-year history.

Bryson DeChambeau won last year at 23 under and Nate Lashley in 2019 at 25 under.

Davis, 26, shot a final-round 67, including a 31 on the back nine, to catch Niemann and Merritt, the 54-hole co-leaders who both shot 68.

Davis' victory capped a wild week at Detroit Golf Club, where the biggest storylines mainly took place off the course — DeChambeau's split with his longtime caddie, Phil Mickelson's feud with the media — trumping the actual play, until shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda tied for fourth at 17 under, and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy tied for sixth, another shot back.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984

