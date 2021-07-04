Sunday's golf: Jin Young Ko wins on LPGA a week after losing No. 1 ranking

Associated Press

The Colony, Texas — Jin Young Ko closed with seven straight pars for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory Sunday in the Volunteers of America Classic, her first start since losing the No. 1 world ranking.

Ko sank her shoulders when she made her par putt from just outside 3 feet on the final hole at Old American Golf Club, holding off Matilda Castren of Finland, who also shot 69.

The South Korean star won for the first time this year, and the timing couldn’t have been better. She had held the No. 1 ranking for nearly two years until Nelly Korda supplanted her last week by winning the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Ko had failed to finish in the top 10 in four of her previous five starts on the LPGA Tour. But not far from her American home of Dallas, she thrived. She finished at 16-under 268 for her eighth career LPGA victory. She remains at No. 2.

“I was thinking I had a lot of pressure with the No. 1 ranking,” Ko said. “But I made it this week. I’m very happy.”

Staked to a one-shot lead, Ko opened with three birdies in four holes to widen her lead. Castren, who won her first LPGA Tour title three weeks ago at Lake Merced, kept her in her sights with a pair of birdies before making the turn.

Castren was in danger of falling three shots behind on the par-5 13th when she was in trouble off the tee and had 20 feet left for par, with Ko about 12 feet for a birdie chance. Castren holed her par putt, Ko missed and the lead remained at one.

The roles were switched on the next hole when Ko missed her tee shot well to the right and couldn’t reach the green, pitching to 6 feet. Castren had a wedge into the green, but she couldn’t convert for birdie and Ko saved par.

The tournament swung on the 15th hole when Castren missed a 3-foot par putt that snapped hard to the left, falling two shots behind. She got up-and-down from just short of the par-5 17th for birdie, and stayed in the game when Ko missed her birdie putt from 6 feet.

Castren had a 25-foot birdie from off the back of the 18th green that missed to the right.

Gaby Lopez of Mexico closed with a 65, making her only bogey on the final hole. She finished alone in third, two shots behind.

Esther Henseleit of Germany had a better chance to win. She made consecutive birdies on the 11th and 12th hole to get within two shots. But on the 14th, her drive went under a tree and she had to take a penalty drop. Then, she lipped out a 4-foot putt and made her second double bogey of the round, falling four shots behind.

Henseleit closed with a 72 and tied for fourth with Ana Belac (68) and Emma Talley, who shot a 63 for her career low round on the LPGA Tour.

Ko had plenty of support at Old American, with a large contingent of Koreans in the gallery. Ko is among several South Koreans who are based on the Dallas area.

Ko and Korda will square off on big stages over the next month or so. The next major is the Evian Championship, followed by the Tokyo Olympics and the Women’s British Open.

Champions

Cameron Beckman ran off five straight birdies to start the back nine and then held on at the end for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot victory over Ernie Els in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, New York, his first title on the PGA Tour Champions.

Beckman, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, earned full status on the PGA Tour Champions and a spot in the U.S. Senior Open next week.

Els, who started the final round with a three-shot lead, closed with a 72 to finish second.

Beckman capped off his five straight birdies with a 50-foot putt across the 14th green, and with Els making a pair of bogeys, Beckman suddenly had a four-shot lead with four holes to play.

Then it was a matter of holding on.

The Minnesota native took bogey on No. 15. Els drove the green on the par-4 16h hole, his tee shot with a driver pitching 3 feet behind the hole, and he missed the 15-foot eagle putt. Beckman failed to get up-and-down for birdie and the lead was down to two.

Els caught the left lip with a 15-foot birdie attempt on the par-3 17th, while Beckman missed the green to the left, chipped to 8 feet and calmly rolled it in.

Staked to a two-shot lead playing the final hole at En-Joie Golf Club, Beckman pulled his drive to the left and into the water. He took a penalty drop and hit his third shot to 20 feet.

Els had 92 yards for his second shot, but left it some 25 feet short and was well short with his birdie putt.

Beckman lagged his par putt to a few inches, marked the ball to let Els finish, and turned and clenched his fist. It was the first time he showed any emotion.

David Tooms (67), Retief Goosen (66), Wes Short Jr. (68), Miguel Angel Jimenez (69) and Paul Goydos (68) tied for third.

Europe

Lucas Herbert completed a wire-to-wire victory at the Irish Open in Thomastown, Ireland, shooting 4-under 68 in the final round to win by three strokes and also secure a place at the British Open.

It was Herbert’s second title on the European Tour, after the Dubai Desert Classic in January 2020.

Starting the last round with a one-shot advantage, Herbert briefly lost the outright lead when he was joined by Francesco Laporta after the Spanish player’s stunning run of six-straight birdies from No. 5.

Herbert then found himself tied for the lead on 17 under with American playing partner Johannes Veerman, who holed a long right-to-left putt on No. 14.

The Australian moved clear again with a birdie at the 15th, and took a two-stroke lead when he got up and down for par from one greenside bunker while Veerman made bogey from another.

Herbert walked down the last with a three-shot lead — and with spectators behind him holding up umbrellas in the rain — after a tap-in birdie at the par-5 17th. He punched the air with joy after rolling in a 10-foot par putt at No. 18 to finish on 19-under 269.