MSU's James Piot leads group of state golfers to qualify for men's, women's U.S. Amateur

As good as this year has been, James Piot has some unfinished business.

Piot, the Michigan State senior who just set the scoring average and won the Michigan Medal Play among other fine achievements this past year, is heading back to the U.S. Amateur next month. Last year, he finished second in stroke play before falling in match play in the round of 32.

Piot, a Detroit Catholic Central alum who this past season was the first Spartan to make it as an individual to the NCAA championships since 2002, is one of four Michigan men to qualify for this year's U.S. Amateur, scheduled for Aug. 9-15 at historic Oakmont in Pennsylvania.

Piot finished runner-up at his qualifier at Egypt Valley outside Grand Rapids on Monday, finishing a stroke behind Troy's Sean Niles, a Wayne State alumnus.

At a second Michigan qualifier, Tuesday at Oakland's Katke-Counsins, Wayne State senior Grant Haefner of Berkley was medalist, two shots better than fellow qualifier Bradley Bastion, a Western Michigan alum.

A field of 264 golfers will tee it up, with two rounds of stroke play to determine who advances to match play and the round of 64.

Eastern Michigan's Patrick Deardorff of Clarkston, Henry Do of Rochester Hills, C.J. Jones of Frankfort and Oakland's Thomas Giroux are alternates for the U.S. Amateur.

For the women's U.S. Amateur, Michigan junior Hailey Borja qualified for her third consecutive appearance in the tournament, and Michigan State freshman Valentina Ross also made it. Highland's Sophie Stephens qualified at St. Clair Golf Club on July 2. The women's U.S. Amateur is Aug. 2-8 at Westchester in New York.

