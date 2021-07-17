Jutanugarn sisters shoot 59 to win Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

Associated Press

Midland — Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Saturday, shooting their second 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a three-stroke victory over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura.

“But before we went to the tee, I walked to my sister and told her like, `You know what, Mo, today the goal is we’re going to try to make birdie every hole. … That’s the goal today I told her.”

Ariya, 25, won for the 12th time on the LPGA Tour and second this season, and the 26-year-old Moriya took her second title. Ariya won the Honda LPGA Thailand in May 9 for her first victory since July 2018.

“I would say this is the best moment for me because we won together,” Ariya said. “We helped each other to win the golf tournament.”

The Jutanugarns finished at 24-under 256 at windy Midland Country Club. They opened with a 67 in alternate shot, had a 59 on Thursday in best ball, and shot 71 in alternate shot Friday to enter the final round two strokes behind Clanton and Suwannapura.

“I would say it’s really special,” Ariya said. “Every tournament I won she always with me, and when she won I with her. The way we played today, I just told myself, `This is going to be a great memory for us to win together.’”

Clanton and Suwannapura shot 64. They won the inaugural event by six shots in 2019. The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Jasmine and I just talked on the 18th green, man, we felt like we won this one,” Clanton said. “It was tough conditions today, it was windy. We didn’t think anybody would go super low, but Ariya and Moriya played great today, so they deserved it.”

Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh (64) and Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok (66) tied for third at 19 under. U.S. Women’s Open winner Yuka Saso and Minjee Lee were 18 under after a 62.

Nelly and Jessica Korda shot a 67 to tie for 17th at 13 under. Nelly Korda was making her first start since winning the Meijer LPGA Classic and the KPMG Women’s PGA in consecutive weeks to take the No. 1 spot in the world.

The Evian Championship, the fourth major of the year, is next week in France.

PGA

James Hahn missed a chance to shoot the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history Saturday. He settled for a 12-under 60 and a chance to win Barbasol Championship at Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Eight strokes back entering the day, Hahn had two eagles in the career-best round to move within two strokes of leader J.T. Poston at Keene Trace.

Brian Stuard (Jackson) shot a 70 and is six shots back, tied for 18th.

“To come up one short stings a little bit,” Hahn said.

Hahn’s 132-yard approach on the par-4 18th spun back, leaving a 35-foot putt that he missed to the right – a few minutes before second-round leader Poston teed off.

“I thought it was really good, I thought I had a perfect number,” Hahn said. “Balls weren’t spinning back at all all day, so I thought it’s pin high. I had no idea it was going to spin back 20 feet.”

Jim Furyk set the tour record with a 58 in the 2016 Travelers Championship and also is one of 11 players to shoot 59.

Hahn chipped in for eagle on the par-5 15th to get to 11 under and made a 61/2 birdie putt on the par-3 17th.

“When I looked at the leaderboard, it said that I was 11 under and I could swear I was 10,” Hahn said. “I had no idea what I was shooting at that point, I had to double-check the scorecard and that was kind of the “Oh, boy” moment. Yeah, then you start thinking crazy things coming down the stretch, but I pulled it together.”

Poston had a bogey-free 66 to get to 19-under 197. He won the 2019 Wyndham Championship for his lone tour title.

“It was another good one, bogey-free, which is always nice around here,” Poston said. “Never want to give any back when everybody’s making some birdies.”

Luke List was a stroke back after a 65. He’s winless on the tour.

“I’m going to lean on my ball-striking,” List said. “I’ve been striking it really well the last few days. If I can hole a few putts, I’ll be right there.”

Because of wet conditions the players were allowed to use preferred lies.

The 39-year-old Hahn made a 5-foot eagle putt on the par-5 fifth, and has four eagles in the first three rounds. His two PGA Tour victories came on demanding courses in the 2015 Northern Trust at Riviera and 2016 Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow.

He turned to a local caddie at Keene Trace after parting ways with his usual lopper.

“A couple weeks ago my caddie actually left me, so I was searching around for a caddie,” Hahn said. “This week I was fortunate enough to have a local guy that knows the golf course. His name is Joe Muschong and he’s helped me out a lot this week and kept me cool throughout the round.”

Hahn also changed his putting routine.

“Earlier in the week I was kind of messing around with different practice routines with my putting stroke,” Hahn said. “Yesterday, actually, I changed my routine, decided not to take any more practice strokes at the ball. That freed me up a little bit, but had no idea I was going to shoot like that today.”

Joseph Bramlett had a 67 to join Hahn at 17 under.

David Lingmerth (65) and Seamus Power (67) were 16 under. Jason Dufner (65) was another stroke back with Derek Ernst (66), David Hearn (67), Bo Hoag (67) and Ryan Armour (69).

Defending champion Jim Herman was 14 under after a 65. He won in 2019, and the event was canceled last year.