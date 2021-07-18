Register for The Detroit News/Golf Association of Michigan Hole In Contest by Aug. 31

The Detroit News

The Detroit News/Golf Association of Michigan Hole In Contest is getting back into the swing of things.

The annual contest, which was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, returns in 2021, set for Monday, Sept. 20, at Whispering Willows Golf Club in Livonia.

Anyone who has ever had a hole-in-one on a regulation golf course is eligible for the contest and you can sign up for a morning or afternoon tee time HERE or at the golf course. Registration will close Aug. 31, and the final tee times will be published in The Detroit News and at detroitnews.com a week before the event.

The day of the Hole In One Contest, every participant will get two shots at the par-3 seventh hole, with several prizes up for grabs. There are several flighted categories, with overall, men, senior men (55+), super-senior men (80+), women, senior women (55+) and junior.

All results will be published in The Detroit News and at detroitnews.com a week after the event.

In 2019, more than 200 golfers participated, ranging in age from 10 to 92.

The Hole In One Contest is free to enter, though the GAM does hold a fundraiser for the Folds of Honor scholarship fund for those wishing to contribute. More than $1,000 was raised in 2019.

For additional details or questions about the event, contact Bill Wright at (248) 935-4351.