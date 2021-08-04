Local golf notes: Willie Mack III's big year rolls on; PJ Maybank III, 16, opening eyes

Willie Mack III's most memorable year of professional golf continued over the weekend at TPC Sawgrass, where he collected his 66th professional victory.

Mack, the Flint native and longtime mini-tour grinder, won for the seventh time on the diversity-focused Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour. He won the inaugural tournament sponsored by PGA Tour player Billy Horschel, posted consecutive 69s to win by four shots over Michigan State golfer Troy Taylor II, taking the first-place check of $25,000. Taylor and Mack were tied with seven holes to play.

“I’m really excited to get this win in this event,” Mack told reporters after the win Saturday. “It shows a lot for Billy (Horschel) to put this event on. My confidence is at a high level right now. Being able to get close to Billy, he’s given me some advice these past couple of weeks (on the PGA Tour).

"It’s always good to have someone like that in your corner.”

The performance for Mack followed up two recent made cuts on the PGA Tour, at Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic (tie for 71st) and the John Deere Classic (tie for 64th), where he collected $28,343 total. Mack also has made a Korn Ferry Tour cut this season. He has played in four PGA Tour tournaments and two Korn Ferry Tour tournaments this year.

Earlier this year, he had lunch with Tiger Woods, who awarded him the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption into the Genesis Invitational.

Before this year, Mack had never even played on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour, which is unfathomable for those who've watched him play golf, including Horschel, a six-time PGA Tour winner.

“I think Willie should be on the PGA Tour," Horschel told PGATour.com. "It’s just a matter of time. He has the talent level … the athletic ability. Sometimes it just takes a coach or someone you meet who’s had the success that sort of gives you that little confidence in yourself. It’s going to be really cool to see what happens over the next couple of years. I’ll continue to support him.”

The next focus for Mack is Korn Ferry Tour qualifying, set for this fall.

Oh, boy!

I've been hearing for quite some time that the next big thing to come out of Michigan golf circles will be Cheboygan's PJ Maybank III.

The 16-year-old continues to live up to the hype, last week winning the Michigan Junior Amateur at TPC Michigan in Dearborn. He beat Lake Orion's Justin Sui, 3 and 2, in the final to repeat as champion.

"This is the biggest junior tournament in the state and I really wanted to defend,” Maybank said. “I’ve always looked up to the people who won this tournament, since I was 9 or 10 years old. This is amazing.”

He was a medalist in stroke play, calling that portion "some of the best golf I've ever played."

“Then in match play I was able to keep it going," said Maybank, who stands out on the course with his play and his flashy socks and shorts. "I really played well all week.”

Maybank first burst onto local golf radars in 2018, when he won his age division at the Drive, Chip and Putt championships at Augusta National. He finished third the following year.

The week before the Michigan Junior Amateur, Maybank made match play at the U.S. Junior Amateur, in North Carolina. Earlier in the month, he won his first American Junior Golf Association tournament, in a playoff, at Boyne.

This week, he's in the AJGA field at Forest Lake in Bloomfield Township.

Chips & divots

► The Michigan Golf Hall of Fame will induct its 2020 class — which now is its 2021 class — in a ceremony Sunday, Oct. 3, at Ferris State's Katke Golf Club. The class includes David Graham, former executive director of the Golf Association of Michigan; Holt senior golfer Julie Massa; Bay City's Roy Schultheiss, who won the Michigan Amateur and GAM championship; and former Kalamazoo Country Club pro Dick Stewart. The 2020 induction ceremony was canceled because of COVID-19.

► The Solheim Cup, women's golf's version of the Ryder Cup, takes place at Inverness Club in Toledo later this month and next month, and has scheduled a week chock full of activities — including a celebrity match that will include radio personality Mike Golic, Grammy winner Darius Rucker and golf legends Juli Inkster and Morgan Pressel, among others. The exhibition will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 2.

► The Ally Challenge, the Champions Tour tournament at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, also has announced a celebrity shootout, to include golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Lee Trevino, as well as Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo. That is set for Saturday, Aug. 28, following the last pairing of the second round of the tournament. Trevino was at Treetops last month, for the 20th anniversary of his $1-million hole-in-one.

► Larry Hamilton, formerly head women's golf coach at Detroit Mercy, is the new head women's golf coach at Wayne State. He has a long resume, and is director of player development at the Twin Lakes Golf Academy. He previously had been a pro at Oakland University, Country Club of Detroit and Kalamazoo Country Club. Hamilton succeeds Meredith Weaver, who retired. Detroit Mercy has not announced his replacement.

► Michigan golfer Mikaela Schulz, of West Bloomfield, went wire-to-wire to take the crown at the 30th GAM Women's Championship at Klinger Lake in Sturgis. Another Michigan golfer, Hailey Borja, has advanced to match play in the U.S. Women's Amateur for a third straight year, at Westchester in New York. Michigan State's Valentina Ross and Valery Plata also moved on to the Round of 64.

► Otto Black, 29, of Pinckney, won the Tournament of Champions last week at Boyne, taking home a $9,000 check, a lifetime Boyne membership and a green jacket. Black plays on Canada's Mackenzie Tour, which is starting back up, now that the border has reopened.

► The Symetra Tour, the developmental wing for the LPGA Tour, returns to Battle Creek this weekend with the eighth annual FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship.

