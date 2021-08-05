Ann Arbor's Ieuan Jones survives Forest Lake's greens, claims first AJGA title

Ieuan Jones doesn't know what's next on his summer golf schedule. But he's pretty sure wherever he goes and wherever he plays, he won't see any greens as treacherous, mind-boggling and frustrating as those at Forest Lake Country Club in Bloomfield Township.

And he's just fine with that.

Jones rebounded from a tough start Thursday to shoot a 1-under 69 and finish 6-under-par over three rounds to claim his first American Junior Golf Association title. He won the UHY Detroit Junior by two strokes over Las Vegas' Ian Fritz, who charged hard with a closing-round 67.

Jones birdied the first hole, a short par 4, before making bogey on three of his next four.

"It didn't start off to plan," said Jones, 15, a student at Ann Arbor Skyline. "I missed a lot of greens and wasn't able to get it up and down. The green complexes around here are pretty challenging.

"But I stuck with it and got some shots back coming in.

"I knew on the back, you could score."

Jones and Fritz were the only two players in the 52-player boys field to shoot par or better each round.

Three shots back were Jack Schoenberger of Milton, Georgia, and Jason Gordon of Northbrook, Illinois. Four back was Kent Hsiao of Chinese Tapei, and five back was Cheboygan's PJ Maybank III, who was looking for his second AJGA championship of the summer. Maybank shot a second-round 65, tying for the best round of the tournament, in the second run to get into contention entering Thursday, when he shot a rollercoaster round of 72, with seven bogeys and five birdies.

For Jones, who was born in Michigan and has lived here all his life but identifies as from the United Kingdom because of his family background, this was his first win since a tournament at Pinehurst in North Carolina in December. He also won a Junior PGA qualifier for his age division in June.

But he hadn't been playing particularly well coming into this week's tournament.

"It was just nice to get my game to finally click," he said. "I've been putting in a lot of work.

"I knew something like this was coming."

Jones opened with a 1-over 35 on Thursday, then things stabilized on the back nine. He made birdie at the par-4 12th, and then birdied Nos. 16 and 18, sandwiched around a bogey at 17, to get the job done. Fritz was playing a couple groups ahead, so Jones said he didn't focus on the score or the competition, figuring things would balance out for him on the easier back nine.

He figures he's played in 10 or so AJGA tournaments, and now has his first trophy on the circuit. He is a former Golf Association of Michigan champion, winning a junior match-play event in 2019 at 13.

On the girls side, there was no drama, with Erica Lee of Arcadia, California, finishing 2 under to win by eight shots. In her first full year playing the AJGA, this was her third consecutive victory, all in the last month.

The best local finisher on the girls side was Bridget Boczar, of Canton, who placed seventh at 11 over.

Coaches from Michigan, Michigan State, Eastern Michigan, Wayne State, Oklahoma, Kansas, DePaul, Bucknell, Saginaw Valley State and Northwood were in attendance recruiting this week at Forest Lake.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984