MSU's Valentina Rossi battles back in U.S. Women's Amateur semifinal, but falls on 18th hole

Nobody has played more holes at this week's U.S. Women's Amateur than Michigan State's Valentina Rossi.

But the sophomore-to-be won't be playing any more.

Rossi lost her tension-packed semifinal match at Arizona's Vivian Hou, 2 up, on Saturday afternoon at historic Westchester Country Club in upstate New York. Rossi had tied the match on 16, but lost the 17th on a bad approach shot, and couldn't muster any heroics at the 18th, when she needed to win the hole to go to extra holes for the fourth time this week.

Saturday's match was the first time Hou, of Chinese Taipei, had played past the 16th all week during the match-play portion of the U.S. Women's Amateur.

Hou, 20, advances to play Kentucky's Jensen Castle, 20, in Sunday's 36-hole championship match.

"It's been a really intense match, I'll say that," said Hou, who's been playing with a torn labrum in her hip since early in 2020, and hadn't played a tournament since the NCAAs in May while she rehabbed.

"I want to get ready for tomorrow, and am really looking forward to it."

Rossi, 20, the 288th-ranked women's amateur player in the world and native of Argentina, led only once in the match, taking the opening hole, before falling to two down, two times, after Nos. 8 and 10 — sandwiched around a 35-foot birdie putt at the par-5 ninth hole.

But she battled back, with more clutch putts, and some help from Hou, who missed a short par putt at No. 13 to fall to 1 up, then missed a short birdie putt at No. 14 that could've putt her 2 up. Rossi then took full advantage of Hou's wayward drive at No. 15 to square the match.

They halved the par-3 16th, then Rossi found the fairway on the short par-4 17th — but then flew her wedge approach over the green, leaving a near-impossible up-and-down. She made double-bogey, forcing her to win the 18th to send the match to sudden death. But she missed the fairway are the par-5 closing hole, and still had close to 200 yards for her third, which, needing to go for broke, she flew over the green. With Hou in tight for birdie and Rossi outside of her for bogey, the match was conceded.

Rossi finished double-bogey, bogey on the last two holes to fall one match short of the finals.

Of Rossi's five matches this week, four went to at least the 18th hole, and three went to extra holes, including Friday's quarterfinal win over Stanford's Brooke Seay (19 holes), and Thursday's Sweet 16 win over Michigan's Hailey Borja (20 holes).

Hou is ranked 21st in the world among women amateurs, and previously was ranked No. 1. In Castle, she'll be facing the No. 248th-ranked women's amateur in the world. Castle won three of her last four holes to beat Stanford's Rachel Heck, 19, ranked second in the world, on the 19th hole.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984