Oakland Hills still holding out for 2028 U.S. Open, multi-tournament partnership with USGA

If you walk the grounds at storied Oakland Hills Country Club, from the fairways and greens to all corners of the majestic clubhouse, from members to caddies, you hear a lot of rumblings about 2028.

That's long been the target date for the club's seventh U.S. Open, and first since 1996 — the primary reason the club recently underwent a massive, $12.1-million restoration, which opened for the members last month.

So when a news alert popped across the wires Tuesday afternoon about a Wednesday announcement from the United States Golf Association about future U.S. Opens at Oakmont Country Club and Merion Golf Club, there were more than a few nervous looks from club leadership.

Turns out, 2028 still remains open.

The USGA awarded Oakmont and Merion, the crown jewels of golf in Pennsylvania, a bevy of future USGA tournaments, including the 2030 U.S. Open to Merion, and the 2034, 2042 and 2049 championships to Oakmont, which had previously been awarded 2025.

That means future U.S. Opens are set through 2027, as well as 2029-30. That leaves 2028 U.S. Open, and then several slots next decade. USGA officials said at this year's U.S. Open they are focused on bringing the U.S. Open back to the "cathedrals" of the game, of which Oakland Hills certainly qualifies. It has played host to six U.S. Opens, three PGAs and a Ryder Cup.

The Gil Hanse restoration, bringing the South Course back to Donald Ross' original version, was expected to seal the deal with the USGA, which has walked the property twice, once last fall and once this spring.

"I think architectually, the golf course is more interesting for everybody to play, and I think the primary benefit is for the members and amateurs," said Hanse, who removed hundreds of trees, made bigger bunkers, widened the amateur landing zones in the fairways and expanded the always-treacherous greens.

"The bones of the golf course were always strong enough to challenge the best golfers in the world."

Consider this: In the six U.S. Opens at Oakland Hills, only eight players, total, have finished under par.

At the 2008 PGA Championship, the winner was Padraig Harrington, at 3 under. Ben Curtis and Sergio Garcia, at 1 under, were the only other players to break par.

Ben Hogan won the 1951 U.S. Open after finishing 7 over par, given the South Course its famed nickname, "The Monster."

It's been tough forever, no matter whose version — the original Ross design, the Robert Trent Jones redesign in the 1950s, the Rees Jones upgrade in the early 2000s, or Hanse's latest work.

The question is whether Oakland Hills will fit into the USGA's list of so-called "anchor" courses, as the USGA attempts to move toward a rotation of U.S. Open venues. That's a similar approach to what the R&A does with the British Open courses. Pinehurst (hosting in 2024 and 2029) and Oakmont are the two anchor courses so far. Pebble Beach (2027), Shinnecock (2026) and Winged Foot are in consideration to be others. Winged Foot also is said to being strongly considered for that coveted 2028 U.S. Open, possibly as an olive branch from the USGA to the club, because the 2020 event was held without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That would be devastating news to an already aging Oakland Hills membership, which footed the bill for renovations in hopes of soon landing a major.

When it comes to challenging the world's elite golfers, Oakland Hills has few peers.

"It's always been a long, hard penal golf course," said 17-time PGA Tour winner Jim Furyk, who's played three marquee events at Oakland Hills — the 1996 U.S. Open (tied for fifth), 2004 Ryder Cup (U.S. lost) and 2008 PGA (tied for 29th). "Ben Hogan called it 'The Monster.' If Mr. Hogan says it, it's pretty darn hard ... It's one of those places where you're not worried about the scores being too low."

The USGA loves making its U.S. Open courses very difficult, and prefers the winning score to be as close to par as possible. That means, it also loves options, and controllables.

Oakland Hills now offers the controllables, from tee boxes that can stretch past 7,700 yards, to about three more pin positions per green, to the state-of-the-art sub-air weather system, which can dry, heat or cool greens in minutes.

That weather system can be particularly helpful in the sketchy meteorological months of the spring and the fall, which could make Oakland Hills an ideal target for another PGA Championship. But Oakland Hills is not pursuing a PGA. The PGA of America and the USGA have a well-known rivalry, and clubs that get in bed with one organization are often dead to the other. Oakland Hills pursued and landed the 2008 PGA, frustrated that it hadn't landed a U.S. Open since 1996.

The sole focus these days is on the USGA, and Oakland Hills is pursuing a coveted decades-long partnership, like ones recently announced between the U.S. Open and Bandon Dunes (13 future USGA championships), Oakmont (eight) and Merion (six), through the year 2050.

That means Oakland Hills might not just be in play for the U.S. Open, but other showcase events. Among them, the U.S. Women's Open (which it's never hosted), U.S. Senior Open (last in 1991), U.S. Amateur (last in 2016), as well as the Walker Cup and Curtis Cup, men's and women's amateur team events, respectively.

The restoration also created amazing views throughout the Oakland Hills property, which would look good on TV (no small factor when it comes to the USGA), as well as 360-degree viewing for fans on the grounds.

Future U.S. Open sites

►2022: The Country Club

►2023: Los Angeles Country Club (North Course)

►2024: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (No. 2)

►2025: Oakmont Country Club

►2026: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

►2027: Pebble Beach Golf Links

►2028: Open

►2029: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (No. 2)

►2030: Merion Golf Club

►2031-33: Open

►2034: Oakmont Country Club

►2035-41: Open

►2042: Oakmont Country Club

►2043-48: Open

►2049: Oakmont Country Club

