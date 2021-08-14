MSU's James Piot to play for U.S. Amateur title; he's already earned U.S. Open, Masters berths

James Piot's goal was to make the match play.

Now, he's likely made the Masters.

Piot, the Canton native and Michigan State senior, used a back-nine surge to win his Saturday semifinal, 4 and 3, over North Florida's Nick Gabrelcik to advance to the 36-hole championship match at the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

The marathon finale begins Sunday morning, with the second half being televised by Golf Channel and NBC.

"I just kept hitting greens and staying solid down the stretch," Piot said after closing out his match with a scrambling par at the long par-4 15th hole, made even longer when he had to lay up from a fairway bunker.

"You hit greens and fairways, it's hard (for your opponent) out here. I kept to that plan today."

For making the finals Piot, 21, is guaranteed a spot into the 2022 U.S. Open, and likely one in the 2022 Masters, as well. A win in the U.S. Amateur also will get him into the 2022 British Open, and earn him a 10-year exemption into the U.S. Amateur, though that's usually a moot award, because most winners don't remain amateurs after their collegiate careers.

Piot was the runner-up for medalist honors last year, at his first U.S. Amateur. He lost in the Round of 32. Still, he kept his goals modest entering this week — making the 64-man match-play field.

He did that, and has steamrolled one unsuspecting foe after another, Gabrelcik his fifth and latest victim.

Gabrelcik pulled even in the match on 5, as Piot started making some wayward, block swings. Piot's woes continued on the tee at the par-3 sixth hole, where he pushed his tee shot way right and into a seemingly impossible position for par, shortsiding himself in the rough, with a bunker between himself and the hole.

But Piot made a 12-footer to stunningly par and halve the hole, and that seemed to turn the momentum.

Piot won four of the next five holes, making a 30-footer for birdie at the par-4 11th to go three holes up with seven remaining. It would take a miracle from Gabrelcik, and he didn't have it. He missed makeable birdie putts at Nos. 13 and 14, letting Piot away with halves and a still-bulky lead.

Piot opened the door slightly off the tee at the long, par-4 15th hole, finding the bunker off the fairway, his ball up against the lip. All he could do was lay up. But Gabrelcik's approach from the fairway found the tough greenside bunker on the right, and Piot made a 15-footer to end the match.

Piot will play North Carolina's Austin Greaser in the championship match, after Greaser held on for a 2-and-1 victory over Texas' Travis Vick.

Up for grabs will be the championship trophy, the gold medal and even additional major-championship berths, though Piot was pretty excited about the ones he already had earned after Saturday's win.

"I still haven't processed it yet, but it's a great feeling," said Piot, who entered the week having won the Golf Association of Michigan Championship, the Michigan Medal Play at Detroit Golf Club and a college tournament at Indiana, among his three wins this calendar year.

"That's something you dream about as a kid, playing in a major ... it's definitely a highlight of my life so far."

Last week, Piot's schoolmate, rising sophomore Valentina Rossi, made the semifinals at the U.S. Women's Amateur at Westchester in upstate New York.

