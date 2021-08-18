Benny Cook wins another Michigan PGA, earns spot in 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Detroit News

Highland — Benny Cook shot a final-round 71 to win the 100th Michigan PGA Professional Championship by four shots Wednesday at Prestwick Village Golf Club.

Cook won the tournament for a second consecutive year, earning the $7,000 first-place check, as well as a spot in next year's Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

The margin of victory wasn't close, but Cook said he never was overly comfortable, because of a firming-up course that made the greens more difficult.

“I won by what, four shots, it was never that close,” Cook said. “I was grinding out there, and it was within two shots after 14 and it came close to being one shot after 15, and the golf course only firmed up and got a lot harder through the week.

"Today, I mean, there were some putts that were super slippery.

"I three-putted twice and I didn’t think I had bad putts.”

Cook, a Caledonia native who is a teaching pro at Yankee Springs in Wayland, finished at 10 under, four shots clear of Kyle Dobbs of Walnut Creek Country Club. Dobbs finished with 72, with bogeys at 16 and 17.

Three golfers were five shots back: Chad Kurmel of Forest Akers West; Christopher Sullivan, a sales representative for Sun Mountain; and Tim Pearce of Birmingham Country Club.

Cook played in this year's PGA Championship, and was low finisher among club pros at Kiawah Island, tied for 44th. He will play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time.

“Playing the Rocket will be sweet,” he said.

Others, besides the top five finishers, who've earned spots in the 2022 PGA Professional National Championship in April include: Scott Hebert of Traverse City Golf & Country Club, Jeff Roth of Boyne Golf Academy, Cody Haughton of Red Run Golf Club, Kosta Ramirez of Treetops Resort, Frank McAuliffe of Meadowbrook Country Club, Jim Dieters of Midland Country Club, Kyle Martin of Lochmoor Club, Scott Brotebeck of Flint Golf Club and Travis Dodson of Meadowbrook Country Club.

